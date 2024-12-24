Bombshell Photos Reveal Joe and Hunter Biden’s Ties to Chinese Officials

Matt Margolis | 4:36 PM on December 24, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

It’s hardly news that Joe Biden is a liar. And lately, he’s actually being called out for it. After repeatedly denying he would pardon his son Hunter, he went ahead and did it anyway—as anyone could have predicted. Another lie he repeated often was that he never discussed business deals with Hunter. 

The evidence proving he was lying has been out there for a long time now, but new photos released this week further undermine Joe’s claims. 

The National Archives released a series of photos showing Joe Biden, during his vice presidency, meeting with Chinese officials and Hunter Biden’s business associates. This release came after mounting pressure from the conservative group America First Legal and raises serious questions about Joe Biden’s repeated denials of involvement in his son’s business dealings.

The photos, taken during a 2013 taxpayer-funded trip to Asia, feature Hunter Biden engaging with high-ranking Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping and Vice President Li Yuanchao. Joe Biden is also pictured alongside Hunter’s business associates, including Jonathan Li, a Chinese businessman tied to controversial dealings involving the transfer of stealth technology to a blacklisted Chinese military manufacturer. 

These images not only contradict Joe Biden’s claims of ignorance regarding Hunter’s business affairs but also cast a shadow over his role in facilitating these connections during his time in office.

The release of these photos didn’t come easily. According to America First Legal, lawyers for both Joe Biden and Barack Obama worked to prevent their release, particularly before the 2024 election.

This story should dominate headlines, yet mainstream media outlets are curiously uninterested. Sadly, I’m not surprised. The mainstream media worked for years to cover this up, and the exposure of evidence linking Joe Biden to Hunter Biden’s business deals, particularly evidence proving that Joe Biden was a key player, makes them look bad as well. 

The implications for the Biden family—and the Democratic Party as a whole—are enormous. It all comes down to whether Republicans still have an interest in pursuing this, and it’s hard to say whether they will given that Joe Biden will be out of office soon and Hunter Biden has a blanket pardon for any crimes he committed. 

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

