A CNN Panel Tried to Defend Biden’s Legacy. Scott Jennings Let Them Have It

It’s hard to believe that anyone still thinks that Joe Biden’s legacy is worth defending anymore, yet, naturally, the folks at CNN never fail to disappoint.

On Sunday morning, host Dana Bash opened up a discussion for a panel about Biden’s legacy. “It is going to be really just days from now that Joe Biden will no longer be president,” she began. “How will his time in office be remembered? I think there's a short—probably a shorter-term question and then a longer-term question.”

Advertisement

CNN commentator Karen Finney immediately jumped in to praise President Biden’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a president and vice president who helped us come back from the brink during COVID, when people were dying by the hundreds of thousands on a daily basis, and we were in our homes,” Finney said, practically echoing White House talking points word-for-word.

She also credited Biden for reopening businesses (which he had nothing to do with) and investing in the country’s future (which is a fancy way of saying he spent a lot of money and drove up the national debt).

Finney also praised Biden’s achievements in domestic policy, particularly the CHIPS and Science Act, calling it “transformational” for communities across the country. “I think that’s actually going to be transformational in communities around the country,” she claimed, while adding that she thinks Trump will try to take credit for that.

Recommended: Democrats Are Failing Hard at Winning Over the Normies

Yeah, I don’t think there’s anything in Biden’s record that Trump will want to take credit for.

“Joe Biden’s record with regard to the things that he’s accomplished, I think, will stand the test of time,” she concluded.

Advertisement

However, Finney did express concern over Biden’s health, noting that it was “very disturbing to learn late in the year about just how bad—how poor his health has become.”

Really? She had no idea Biden was losing his marbles until the June debate with Trump? Really?

“Like many, I did not realize that it had gotten to that point,” she then tried to spin it as a huge positive for his legacy. “That being said, I think he still —look, he showed up for the job. He got the work done. I think some of the accomplishments also in the Middle East and foreign policy will also stand the test of time.”

Also on the panel was Scott Jennings, who didn’t let Finney’s bizarre assessment of Biden’s legacy go unanswered.

“You think the Middle East is in better shape today than when he took office?” he asked her directly.

“Well, I think he got our hostages home,” she replied, inaccurately. “I think that's a big deal. I think it's important to—”

“I'm sorry, which hostages?” he asked.

“He's gotten a number of people home,” she insisted.

This is false. He hasn’t managed to get a single hostage home after November 2023, when he secured the release of the great niece of Liz Hirsh Naftali, a prominent Democratic donor, a key Biden campaign supporter, and a Biden appointee. Naftali is also one of the buyers of Hunter Biden’s artwork, raising serious concerns about whether political favoritism played a role in Abigail’s freedom.

Advertisement

After some crosstalk between them, Jennings got to say his piece.

“Look, I think he's going to leave office in disgrace. The Hunter Biden pardon was disgraceful,” he said. “He's going to be remembered largely for inflation and for the disastrous Afghanistan pullout. And I think as we continue to—we're just getting the first draft of this now.”

Recommended: Is Joe Biden Saving His Worst Decisions for His Last Day In Office?

Jennings continued, “But as we continue to learn about the massive cover-up that went on, not about his health, but about his mental acuity, to cover that up, the efforts that were undertaken by the White House staff, by his family, not in the last couple of months, but for all four years, I think it's going to be a really ugly chapter.”

He concluded, “It's a diminished presidency because of it. And I think we still don't know the full extent of what they did to try to hide what they have been doing over in the West Wing.”

🚨@ScottJenningsKY just dismantled a CNN panel as they attempted to defend Joe Biden’s legacy:



"I think he's going to leave office in disgrace."



"The Hunter Biden pardon was disgraceful. He's going to be remembered largely for inflation and for the disastrous Afghanistan… pic.twitter.com/V8dvlGW6LT — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 29, 2024

Advertisement

Jennings’ assessment of Biden’s presidency is spot on. The ongoing cover-up of Biden's health and mental acuity, combined with failures like the Afghanistan withdrawal and inflation, will harm his legacy... no matter how much CNN tries to deny it.