Female Murder Rate Plummets in Milei's Argentina and You'll Never Guess Why

Argentinian President Javier Milei closed his country's women's ministry last year, and now all the women are dead. I'm kidding, of course. Instead, Argentina has enjoyed a 10% reduction in the murder rate of women.

My shocked face was last seen wearing a smoking jacket and sipping brandy.

2024 saw a 10% increase in un-murdered women even though the defunct ministry had an Undersecretariat of Special Programmes against Gender-based Violence, if you can imagine such a thing. The since-fired Undersecretariat must be incredibly disappointed to learn that her job had been phony-baloney all along.

What did happen after Milei closed the Ministry was that he also adopted a tough-on-crime posture. According to a translation of Milei's announcement, "The decrease is attributed to a zero-tolerance policy on violent offenders, not bureaucratic spending or activist-driven initiatives." By some stroke of luck, cracking down on crime resulted in less crime. Lefties worldwide are scratching their heads at the news.

Various reports refer to a "Ministry of Women," but that's not technically correct.

Argentina used to have a National Institute for Women — a department so vital to the functioning of government, democracy, and women that it was only founded in 2017. Two years later, it received a major upgrade to the Ministry of Women, Genders, and Diversity.

You can confidently bet next month's mortgage payment that there was a fierce debate — tears were shed, garments were rent, accusations of "Nazi!" were thrown about — over whether to call it the Ministry of Women, Genders, and Diversity or the Ministry for Women, Genders, and Diversity. After their loss, the "For" cabal members were taken out and shot.

Anyway, it was the Ministry of Women, Genders, and Diversity that Milei took his famous chainsaw to last year, and — surprise! — Argentine women are doing better than they had been when there was still a Ministry of Women, Genders, and Diversity, particularly in the growing field of not getting murdered.

So how does a nation get a National Institute for Women Plus Inevitable Expensive Upgrades, anyway?

It goes something like this — and I think you'll find the process familiar:

Ambitious Politician: We've got to do something to save women from murderers!

Normal Skeptic: That could be worthwhile. Depends on what you have in mind.

AP: I'm going to establish a National Institute for Women.

NS: What will the institute do?

AP: It will spend a crap-ton of money on women!

NS: How will that, you know, actually protect women from murderers?

AP: WHY DO YOU WANT WOMEN TO DIE?

Congress: Here's eleventy billion dollars.

Milei understands that the way to stop killers is with local law enforcement, not an expensive, feel-good, do-nothing national bureaucracy.

There's a lesson here for this country, too. We have a Department of Education that spends eleventy billion dollars each year to micromanage the decline of what used to be the finest public education system in the world. You can't reform these ministries, departments, or bureaus.

You've got to take a chainsaw to them.

