The Morning Briefing: I Can't Wait for Tom Homan's 'Day One'

Regular readers here know that the border nightmare was my overwhelming top issue in the 2024 presidential election. Well, not just mine, of course. It's just that I'm a lifelong resident of border states and Joe Biden's mess literally hits close to home.

It's for this reason that the member of President-elect Donald Trump's next administration I'm most eager to see get to work is Tom Homan. It will be a real treat to have a border czar who won't be shying away from the title later on. Homan is prepping for the role with gusto, making it clear in no uncertain terms how he plans to go about his business.

This is from a post Catherine wrote about the incoming Trump administration's plans to end birthright citizenship:

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan was even more hardline and adamant in recent comments to CNN. “We’re going to arrest you,” he warned illegal alien parents using anchor babies to shield themselves from deportation.

There's never any equivocation on Homan's part when anyone in the media presses him on how he and Trump are going to start reversing Biden's insane policies. It's a lot of fun watching interviewers continually offer things that they think are obstacles, only to have Homan smack them down. They're all finding out that the era of resting on mindless Dem talking points is over.

Here's an exchange between Homan and CNN's Kaitlan Collins that was shared by my Twitchy colleague Warren Squire:

CNN: So when will we actually start to see mass deportations happening?



Border Czar Tom Homan: "Day one." pic.twitter.com/ULIbQsqxma — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 19, 2024

Catherine's post has the full interview.

My favorite part of the transition drama featuring Homan has been his response to Democratic governors and sanctuary city mayors who've stomped their feet and sworn that they will fight Trump's administration at every turn when it starts enforcing immigration laws. My own commie governor — Katie Hobbs — has been one of the loudest voices.

This is from something that my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold wrote yesterday:

Hobbs said she would not be “participating in misguided efforts” facilitated by the incoming Trump Administration, arguing that the resources used to secure the border would divert law enforcement attention away from “the work that they do every day to keep our communities safe.” Hobbs also echoed Democrat’s claim that Trump’s immigration policies “tear families apart,” defiantly saying that it would not happen on her watch.

Hobbs's position is especially unforgivable given the fact that Arizona deals with more of the cartel-related drug crime than any other state. She's all mouth and no brains. Homan's response to this nonsense was priceless:

News: 🚨



Yes or no, would you like to see Governor Hobbs behind bars on day 1?



Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has reaffirmed her pledge to take care of the estimated 250,000 illegal aliens in her state over any American citizen.



She even outright refuses to work with President… https://t.co/kZ0XwpR3qc — Tom Homan - Border Czar Commentary and News (@TomHoman_) December 18, 2024

YAHTZEE!

Day One can't get here fast enough.

Everything Isn't Awful

Advertisement

Me. Biden Posthumously Pardons John Wilkes Booth, Jeffrey Epstein, and Creator of 'Cop Rock'

The Contradictory Insanity of Woke Beliefs

Allegedly Tainted Supplements, the FDA, and the No-Trust-in-Institutions Dilemma

Iran Is a Bomb Waiting to Explode. Will This Light the Fuse?

Is the MAGA Agenda in Trouble Next Year?

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

The View's Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar claim Elon Musk and JD Vance are planning to kill Trump...https://t.co/YJH7RdUNnD #media pic.twitter.com/8QtS9lCfsH — The Editor (@WorkPlaceRpt) December 19, 2024

Reduct This

Drunk as a Skunk? This Skunk Actually Passed the Breathalyzer Test and Is Good to Drive: https://t.co/IwltDf0JlF pic.twitter.com/aazb2mHlK0 — Reductress (@Reductress) December 15, 2024

