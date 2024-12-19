Pastor Rolls Out AI Version of Himself — for a Modest Fee

When a church in Lucerne, Switzerland, rolled out an AI version of Jesus to hear confessions and offer spiritual advice, I thought that was pretty awful. I mean, I am not even an end-times enthusiast and don't take Revelation literally, and even I thought we were getting pretty close to mark-of-the-beast territory. And I'm pretty laid-back when it comes to the eschaton.

While an AI pastor is not nearly as bad an idea as an AI Jesus, it is a concept whose time should never have come. In sane circles, it would be destined for the circular file or a dumpster that is already on fire.

Be that as it may, Redemption World Outreach Center, a megachurch in Greenville, S.C., is rolling out an AI version of its pastor, Ron Carpenter. According to Not the Bee, the church has so many members that Carpenter simply cannot find the time for one-on-one meetings with everyone. And it's available on an app for a mere $49 a month. I am assuming the charges roll over to the next month unless you cancel the credit card.

For your $49, you get to chat with AI Carpenter whenever it is convenient and access his 30 years of ministerial experience. There is no word on any in-app purchases or what data it gathers on the user. However, the robot-pastor algorithm will store information about past conversations for potential use in future counseling sessions.

There is nothing like a bot that knows your personal secrets, inner pain, and spiritual struggles. Some systems admin out there is going to have a field day with that one. And as a bonus, you can even submit prayer requests. That raises the issue of who is actually doing the praying. Is it the AI? How can you trust an AI with your prayers? Is it a Christian AI? Has it been baptized? Does it have a testimony? Where did it go to seminary? What version of the Bible does it use?

Sure, the image on the screen is Ron Carpenter, and it's his voice, but just who will the members of the congregation be talking to? Maybe some volunteer goes through the chats to find the requests and passes them along to real people. Now, that is a veritable cornucopia of church gossip waiting to be plundered. Not to mention, if this is an app, how long until the CCP gets hold of it?

Megachurch pastor creates an app with an A.I. version of himself, so congregants can have ‘personalized, 1-on-1 interactions’ with "him" 24/7 for the low fee of just $49



Check out this horror show below. https://t.co/hhlNYwYAsD pic.twitter.com/JVT83Zr6MC — Protestia (@Protestia) December 16, 2024

And $49 a month? As a member of the Greek Orthodox Church, even I am asking, "Where is Martin Luther when we need him?" I think we've got a 96th thesis for him to nail to a door somewhere. Selling indulgences is one thing. This church is well on its way to selling the whole enchilada. They could at least throw in a free version of Candy Crush or Words with Friends or something.

The irony is that AI Jesus and the Pastor-Bot come to us during a season in which we anticipate one of the greatest miracles the world has ever known. That miracle, of course, is God becoming human in the form of His only son to reconcile us to Himself. And that's something you can't get from a McPastor or a Jesus-in-the-Box.

I'm the last person to tell anyone what to believe, how to worship, or what church to attend. But I think I'm on fairly solid ground with this advice: If your church is charging you $49 a month to chat with an AI version of your pastor, it's probably time to find a new church — at least one with real people.