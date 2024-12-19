Hey, How About Elon Musk As Speaker of the House?

Elon Musk just pulled the House of Representatives back from the brink of betraying the American people yet again and continuing to fund the out-of-control leviathan that is the federal government. So why not make him speaker of the House?

The fight over the 1,547-page spending bill that the House was about to approve took an unexpected turn Wednesday, when Elon Musk came out strongly on X against that would have kept the government going through March 2025, and in the process, give Congress a 40% pay increase, maintain funding for DEI programs, and even fund ongoing efforts to restrict the freedom of speech. Musk wrote repeatedly on his X account about the far-left, wrongheaded, and ridiculous aspects of the bill, pointed out that the legislators who were supposed to vote on it didn’t even have enough time to read it and insisted that no major legislation of this kind should be voted on until President-elect Trump assumes office.

Once Musk had alerted the world to just how bad this bill was, Trump came out against it. Shortly after that, House Speaker Mike Johnson withdrew it. And then Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) drew the obvious conclusion: “The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress... Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk.. think about it... nothing’s impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’ minds)” Well, when you put it that way, it does sound very good indeed.

After all, Trump has tabbed Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head up the new Department of Government Efficiency, which will be dedicated to cleaning up the government and stopping the wasteful spending that is a real pandemic in Washington. What better way to do that than by one of them becoming House speaker? That way, Musk or Ramaswamy would be in a perfect position to put a stop to the longstanding practice of passing these impossibly lengthy bills that no one who is voting for them could possibly have read and that contain all manner of poison pills that the American people would never have approved if these measures had been made subject to a referendum.

There was widespread discontent with the bill, which was marketed as a “Continuing Resolution” (CR) to keep the government going but actually contained all manner of pork. Before Johnson withdrew the bloated measure altogether, Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Tex.) wrote on X: “I’m voting NO on the CR and much like the American people, I’m getting tired of governing this way. The federal government has become addicted to writing blank checks, not for voters, but for illegal immigrants, foreign countries, and, in some cases, even terrorist organizations. This is NOT acceptable.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) agreed: “We got the 1,500+ page, not-so-clean CR late last night. There’s no way anyone is reading this whole thing that quickly. It’s longer than the average Bible, for goodness' sake! This is the same tired trick Washington uses repeatedly to force reckless spending and wasteful government programs through Congress, forcing us to vote on bills before we even know what’s in them. IT HAS TO STOP!”

Yes, it does. But how? Hunt noted that “House Republicans were promised that the days of continuing resolutions would end in the 118th Congress. Yet here we are again, regifting the same tired excuses. How many times can Congress recycle the same broken promises and call it a solution?”

Indeed. It’s time for a radical new approach. So why not Musk or Ramaswamy as speaker of the House? The fact that neither of them are members of the House of Representatives is actually a mark in their favor, just as the fact that Donald Trump is not a career politician is a massive plus. Speaker Musk or Speaker Ramaswamy would not be beholden to any of the moneyed interests that seem to buy up members of Congress and senators with the greatest of ease and carry them around in their pockets like so many nickels and dimes.

For years, even those who favor small government have contented themselves with slowing down the inexorable growth of the federal government. No one has ever dared to try to roll it back. Whether or not one of them becomes House speaker, Musk and Ramaswamy have arguably the most important job in this administration, or in any administration of the modern age. For the sake of America and the world, they must succeed.