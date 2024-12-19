Biden Just Gave California What It Always Wanted for Christmas

Assisted suicide, medical murder, or medical assistance in dying (MAID), as our Canadian friends euphemistically call euthanasia, is all over the news again. Unfortunately, MAID now accounts for one in 20 deaths in Canada, according to a report last week. This week, a British Columbia family is suing the government after a 52-year-old man with chronic back pain after he used a day pass from the hospital to get himself killed, despite subsequently expressing "that he did not wish to proceed with the procedure and instead, he wished to pursue other treatment."

Ugh.

Despite Canada's terrible example, Great Britain is considering an assisted suicide law of its own.

Nothing like MAID has come to the U.S., or at least not yet, but what is the U.S. federal government supposed to do when an entire state faces critical health issues and wants to die? If you're Presidentish Joe Biden and the Democrat-run EPA, you give them the sweet release of regulatory permission to slip quietly into oblivion.

Let's call it PAID: Political Assistance in Dying.

In time-honored Democrat fashion, Biden is leaving plenty of parting gifts on its way out the door for the Trump administration to clean up starting Jan. 20. One of those is an EPA waiver allowing California to barrel ahead with its plan to outlaw the sale of gas- and diesel-powered cars and light trucks by 2035. To get there, the EPA will also allow the state to mandate that 35% of those sales be zero emission by 2026.

That's barely more than a year from now. In 2024, EVs were about 25% of new vehicle sales in California. They have until 2026 to increase that by about 40% to hit the new mandate.

California's grid can't handle the current strain, and it has ten years to account for 100% EV new car sales — and no plans to do so.

Last year, California imported just under 30% of its electricity from other states. Every time a Californian buys a new EV, an energy producer in Arizona or Nevada smiles. It would take someone with a shrunken black little heart to tell Californians that they aren't reducing their carbon footprint, they're just exporting it to other states. And, well, I guess I have a shrunken black little heart.

There's good news buried deep in the Fox News writeup, however. On second thought, let me reword that. There's sensible news in the report — it remains to be seen whether it's good. Soon-to-be White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Wednesday, "Fresh off imposing his insane, job-killing electric vehicle mandate at the federal level, Crooked Joe Biden is preparing to slaughter the remnants of the U.S. auto industry by approving California’s waiver request outlawing the sale of all gasoline-powered automobiles."

Trump is considering rescinding California's EPA waiver (among many other Biden parting gifts) to save the state from its desire to die.

But if democracy, as H.L. Mencken quipped, is the theory that the people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard, maybe the Trump administration shouldn't stand in California's way. The people there seem committed to their all-electric/"clean"-energy future. If rolling brownouts (or worse), massive eyesore wind farms, and environmentally unsound solar panels are what they want, maybe that's what they should get.

Unlike that poor man in British Columbia, California could someday be revived. Just don't tell them if the defib paddles aren't solar-powered.

