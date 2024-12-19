Trump Must Fix Cybersecurity in the First 100 Days

If 2024 were a movie, it’d be a dystopian thriller where the hacker is both the hero and the villain. Picture this: Change Healthcare—a linchpin in America’s healthcare system—gets breached, exposing the private data of millions and prompting everyone to wonder if their medical records were now on sale alongside cheap knockoff sunglasses in a darknet bazaar. Meanwhile, CrowdStrike, the cybersecurity bigwig supposedly built to stop such calamities, faced its own cyber event. That’s like hearing a fire station caught fire—and no, the irony doesn’t make it any less terrifying.

Add to this chaos a laundry list of cyber skirmishes: Iranian hackers weaponizing IoT devices, the endless menace of ransomware attacks, keyloggers and trojans, and state-sponsored espionage campaigns from the usual suspects (China and Russia, here’s looking at you). In short, cybersecurity in 2024 was less of a strategy and more of a Whac-A-Mole game—but with the moles being sophisticated state actors and American institutions holding the mallet backward.

And now, just as the dust from one administration’s digital debacle begins to settle, Donald Trump is gearing up to re-enter the Oval Office. The question is: Can Trump 2.0 deliver the “cyber-safe” America that the past year has shown we desperately need?

The Geopolitical Soup: Why Cybersecurity Is the Great Equalizer

It’s impossible to talk about cybersecurity without acknowledging the sheer chaos of the world today. The Ukrainian War rages on, Israel is knee-deep in conflict, Iran remains a loose cannon, and, oh yes, the Islamic State is staging a comeback in Syria. Add the U.S. southern border mess, and you’ve got a global potluck of instability.

Amid this disorder, cyber warfare has emerged as the great equalizer. You don’t need a trillion-dollar defense budget to wreak havoc on an adversary. A clever hacker with a state sponsor can bypass tanks and drones to hit hospitals, power grids, and even elections. This is why ignoring cybersecurity is akin to leaving the front door wide open while the house burns down. Sure, the fire’s urgent, but so is the burglar waltzing in.

The CISA Draft Plan: A Too-Little, Too-Late Band-Aid?

In one of its final acts, the outgoing Biden administration’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released a draft of the National Cyber Incident Response Plan. On paper, this sounds promising—a blueprint for how the U.S. should respond to future cyber incidents. But here’s the rub: with mere weeks before new leadership takes over, the plan feels more like a homework assignment turned in right before the bell. Will it be actionable? Or will it be another government report that gathers dust while the hacks keep coming?

The Trump administration has a golden opportunity to take this draft and run with it. But let’s be honest—Trump isn’t known for playing by someone else’s rules. If history is any guide, expect a complete overhaul, possibly branded as “Cybersecurity MAGA” or something equally unsubtle.

What Does the US Need to Do in 2025?

So, what should Trump’s playbook look like if he wants to keep America cyber-safe?

Reinvestment in Cyber Defense for both the Public and Private Sectors: The Change Healthcare hack and CrowdStrike’s issues underscore a glaring problem—our private sector is a juicy target. Public-private partnerships must evolve into something more robust than the current “potluck” approach. Recent news shows that software giant Adobe has discovered 160+ vulnerabilities in popular software. Uncle Sam needs to step in with both funding and strict standards.

Regulate IoT Devices and Potentially AI: Iranian hackers using IoT devices to target critical infrastructure isn’t just a headline—it’s a warning. From your smart fridge to industrial machinery, these devices are now attack vectors. Legislation to enforce IoT security standards and potentially the surging AI sector should have been yesterday’s news.

Push for International Cyber Norms: China and Russia continue to be the digital boogeymen, and while sanctions and saber-rattling make for good soundbites, the U.S. needs to lead the charge on international cyber norms. Yes, it’s like herding cats, but better diplomacy might reduce the frequency of these attacks.

Restructure CISA: The agency has good intentions but is overburdened and underfunded. Think of CISA as the TSA of cybersecurity: present but often outmatched. A major reorganization—backed by real money—is overdue.

Cybersecurity Education for All: Let’s face it: most Americans are about as cyber-savvy as a raccoon with a smartphone. Millions of Americans may be facing a surge of “Blue Screen of Death” issues as hundreds of millions of Windows 10 devices still in use lose support. National awareness campaigns and educational initiatives are critical, especially as many breaches start as simply as clicking on a phishing email asking you to reset your password. Cyber hygiene isn’t just for IT pros; it’s everyone’s job.

As we stumble into 2025, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Cybersecurity isn’t just about protecting data; it’s about safeguarding lives, infrastructure, and democracy itself. Trump’s administration has a chance to pivot from the reactionary tactics of the past to a proactive, strategic approach.

The question is, will they seize it? Or will we be back here in another four years, writing about the next “cyber apocalypse” while our data, dignity, and digital infrastructure hang by a thread?



