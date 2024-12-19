Chrystia Freeland’s Closet

The big news in Canada this week is the resignation of the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on the very day she was scheduled to present the Fall Economic Update and annual financial report to parliament. Apparently, the much beleaguered and detested Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had shuffled her out of her cabinet position, offering her another lesser appointment. A constructive dismissal was plainly unacceptable to her.

Hitherto, Trudeau and Freeland have always appeared to be joined at the hip. “Even when Trudeau proposed the most absurd of policies,” writes Cory Morgan at the Western Standard, “Freeland stood behind him with her head bobbling in frenetic support.”

Their shared agenda has produced a national debt of $1.232 trillion to date and a deficit of $62 billion (the latter $20 billion above a proclaimed “guardrail”), in addition to rampaging inflation, wage stagnation, flat job growth, unsustainable immigration, a crushing regulatory state, carbon tax hikes, soaring crime rates, galloping antisemitism, synagogue bombings, 112 churches vandalized or burned, violent pro-Hamas demonstrations in our city streets, and compliance with the depravity of the International Criminal Court warrant against Israel’s prime minister.

Media reports cite disagreement over how to handle Trump’s tariff threat as the reason for the break, a thesis that strikes me as unpersuasive. There was never any indication of Trudeau and Freeland being at odds. More likely, something personal may be involved. Perhaps Trudeau had begun to suspect that Freeland was vying for his position. Some have speculated he was courting the prestigious former governor of the Bank of Canada Mark Carney for a future position of authority as a way to save his party from the ignominy of a devastating electoral defeat.

Be that as it may, Freeland responded to her de facto firing by falling back on principle: “Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the cabinet.” Given Freeland’s behavior and policies over the years, “honest” and “viable” are words utterly out of place. Nonetheless, as the National Post confirms, Freeland received a standing ovation at an emergency caucus meeting. Color me unimpressed.

Referring to an empty chair after Freeland’s resignation on the very day the Fall Economic statement was to be delivered, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre asked: “Who are you?” And that is indeed the fundamental question. Who is Chrystia Freeland?

Freeland sits on the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum that is plotting to usurp Canada’s sovereignty in the field of National Health and beyond. The legacy press sees nothing untoward here, no hint of a conflict of interest. What a powerful domestic minister is doing sitting on a board of foreign bureaucrats pursuing a globalist vision at the nation’s expense is, to put it mildly, an issue that cannot be left unaddressed.

Freeland is well known for her draconian response to the 2022 Trucker Freedom Convoy’s perfectly legal anti-mandate protest during COVID, freezing the bank accounts of many of the truckers and of Canadians who donated to the protest. As I wrote in an earlier article, this was an act reminiscent of Nazi Germany’s 1933 Enabling Act and the 1938 Nazi Decree for the Reporting of Jewish-owned Property, effectively freezing the assets of Jews at a certain prescribed limit.

One has to agree with Donald Trump: “Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!”

Everything about Freeland reeks of dishonesty. Obviously, one is not responsible for one’s ancestry, but it is still troubling to note that Freeland’s antecedents were deeply embroiled with the Nazi regime. As The Breach reports, despite Chrystia Freeland’s denials, her grandfather was complicit in the Nazi genocide. “Mykhailo Chomiak, Chrystia Freeland’s grandfather, spent the war working for German military intelligence as the editor of an influential Ukrainian newspaper celebrating Hitler and promoting a virulent form of antisemitism.”

Peter McFarlane’s new book "Family Ties: How a Ukrainian Nazi and a Living Witness Link Canada to Ukraine Today" spends pages documenting Freeland’s revisionist family history as part of a deliberate project of myth-making. “She had described Mykhailo Chomiak as one of the great inspirations in her life and dismissed the stories about his Nazi collaborating past as Russian disinformation.” The canard of Russian propaganda accounts for everything that presents the Left in an unsavory light or tarnishes their worldview. It is a weapon of choice against their innocent adversaries.

But the facts are clear, meticulously assembled in McFarlane’s book. Extant documents show that Chomiak “was employed as editor-in-chief of the virulently anti-Semitic Krakivski Visti newspaper, [earned a] substantial salary from German military intelligence, [and enjoyed a] daily collaboration with the SS and the Gestapo over a five-year period from March 1940 to April 1945.” Freeland’s claim to the contrary is belied by the evidence. Her statement that “My maternal grandparents fled western Ukraine after Hitler and Stalin signed their non-aggression pact in 1939” is false. It is not only clothes or money that can be laundered.

The general sentiment among the Canadian punditry is that it is time for Trudeau to resign. The legacy press and the CBC, both generously subsidized by Trudeau, have reluctantly read the writing on the wall. The conservative and politically neutral media are less forgiving, ardently reading the riot act. It seems everyone but Trudeau knows his time is up, especially after the knockout blow delivered by Freeland. Nonetheless, the consensus is that Trudeau will defy his critics and hang on until the federal election slated for Oct. 20, 2025.

In my estimation, this is a good thing despite the damage that he will continue to inflict on the country. It would be far worse for Canada were he to step down and be replaced by Freeland, now regarded as the putative heir. She is considered more intelligent than a blinkered narcissist like the prime minister who was totally unqualified for the job from Day One. However, Freeland is capable of creating even more havoc and misery, surrendering the nation outright to the globalist machinations of the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organization, and the United Nations’ Agenda 30 for Sustainable Development. Mark Carney, a committed Leftist and urbane oligarch, might do the same. “[Trudeau has] long been a divisive and delusional prime minister,” writes Michael Taube in The Spectator, which is true, but rather him than someone more clever, subtle and determined, and even more deeply imbued with the totalitarian virus.

Were either Freeland or Carney to assume power in a functioning Liberal government, we would come to regret the departure of Trudeau and long for the good old days when we were just a poor, desolate, and declining country of unhappy peons under the rule of a self-infatuated imbecile rather than a colony of manorial serfs under the iron thumb of a merciless globalist hegemony.

None of this may happen as I imagine it. Still, the last thing we should be doing is welcoming Freeland. She is being lauded in the press and has acquired hero status in the party, accumulating chits and coupons of goodwill. Moreover, the Canadian public is notoriously fickle, passive, and unadventurous. They are not known for rising up in angry vigor like their American counterparts.

The two scenarios we must hope to avoid are: a) Trudeau resigning and Freeland assuming the prime minister’s mantle until next October, enough time for even greater harm to be done than we have endured thus far, followed possibly by b) Freeland riding a wave of enthusiastic support to electoral victory — not likely, but this is Canada. If Trudeau manages to cling to power, which, as I’ve argued, is in the current situation a lesser disadvantage, one thing is certain, especially if her nibs is the Liberal standard-bearer come the election. Before we go to the polls again, we should examine the skeletons in Chrystia Freeland’s closet.