Tidings of Comfort and Joy: Are Dems Starting to See the Light?

Call it a Christmas Miracle. Call it a case of hindsight being 20/20. Call it a generous helping of crow to go with that Christmas ham. Call it whatever you want, but the current phenomenon working its way across the Left is enough to give a little Christmas cheer to the most jaded of Scrooges.

Advertisement

Let's start with Stephen A. Smith. The ESPN sports analyst (ESPN still has sports? Who would have thought?) was recently holding forth on his eponymous podcast and was recovering from the shock and awe induced by the revelation that, wonder of wonders, the feds did play a role in the J6 drama, after all. According to the Blaze, Smith sounded off, saying,

Didn’t hear anything about that before the election. Didn’t hear anything about that when the quote-unquote ‘insurrection’ was broached by Vice President Kamala Harris as a Democratic nominee. The belief that Donald Trump was a danger to democracy, and using this as a profound illuminating bullet point to make that case, and now here we are, yet again, finding even more evidence to Donald Trump’s claims. I’m really, really sick and tired of every time I turn around, finding something else that the Democrats have lied about or downplayed or misrepresented along the way. I’m getting really ticked off at every time they open their mouth about something pertaining to y’all, they seem right to make the case that the right had a monopoly on insidious evil tendencies, corrupt tendencies, duplicitous, hypocritical, untruthful tendencies. And every time they make those accusations, we turn around and find out that at least some of them are guilty of the same.

Advertisement

Yep, Mr. Smith. We hear you. And in honor of the season, we shall refrain from saying, "We told you so." But that's about as far as we'll go with the Christmas cheer. Savor it slowly.

Here is another Yule Log to throw on that fire. On Thursday, James Carville made an appearance on the "Politics War Room" podcast with Al Hunt. Keep in mind that Carville is a Democrat strategist, so he may still be in the Monday morning quarterbacking phase in the post-election era and may well be thinking about what the party should be doing better the next time around. Still, The Daily Caller has partial audio of the podcast, in which Carville seems to get down and dirty and take the Left to task for tyranny. His remarks included the following:

Anybody that questions the absolute, unquestionable benefits of transition surgery is going to be called this equivalent of being against civil rights or being against women having the right to vote … somebody can fact-check me, it’s banned in Nordic countries. I think the liberal Labour government of Britain just passed legislation on that question. But you can’t — if you say the border, we should have had something different — well, that makes you a racist. If you say that we should proceed with caution on this transition surgery … then you’re slammed. And the tyranny of the left is tyranny. And not only tyranny that it causes people grief, it loses us elections, people. And I got to tell you … there are people that think this, and I’m increasingly agreeing with them. There are a substantial number of people in the Democratic Party — almost exclusively coastal, almost exclusively white, almost exclusively higher-educated — that would rather lose and feel superior about themselves than have to go through the trouble to do the stuff it takes necessary to win an election. And as long as that philosophy is part of the Democratic coalition, it is going to continue to cause unbelievable damage to our electoral prospects. I cannot say it any simpler than that.

Advertisement

Again, Carville is a Democrat strategist, and this may be his version of playing 4D chess or whatever it is Democrats play, to win back the government in two and four years, respectively. At least he's acknowledging that the elitist, Ivy League, elitist approach to half of the nation is such a mind-bogglingly bad idea that he used the t-word. No, not "transition," well, not just that, but "tyranny."

No, James, it's not your Democratic Party anymore. If you figure out what it is, please tell us. We're dying to know. And besides, even if you don't like Carville or his politics, you have to admit that the man is never boring.

Finally, the once and future president and master troller Donald J. Trump reached out to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with tender words about her failed bid to become the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

Damn you know it’s bad when even Trump is feeling bad for me 😂 pic.twitter.com/PWF6LV7PVV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 18, 2024

It's not clear if America's favorite ex-bartender realized it was sarcasm. She has never been the sharpest tack on the board, knife in the drawer, or tool in the shed. But at least it seems like she's finally learned how to take a joke. Lord knows her constituents have had to.