'Unwoke' Free-for-All #83: The Triumphant Return of Man Meat!

It's morning again in America.

I couldn't resist -- that line and that 1984 campaign ad have been running through my head a lot lately. These are very good times, after all. Now that the whole world is brighter and we don't have to write about end times for the Republic, Kevin and I thought it was time to finally do another Man Meat episode.

For America.

via GIPHY

We didn't discuss what we were going to make. Kevin went with slow cooker ribs in a marinade that we hope will end up being a stroke of genius. His ribs were cooking while we were recording, so he hadn't tasted them yet.

I kept things simple, opting for bacon-wrapped scallops. I'm a big fan of any dish that begins with the phrase "bacon-wrapped," so there will be more of this in the future. The key to this meal was fresh pico de gallo that I made using a variety of peppers from my garden. It perfectly complimented the scallops and the bacon. It also had a nice kick, which is a goal of mine for almost every meal.

I took some pictures of the scallops, but I was in such a hurry to eat them that I didn't adjust the lighting. You can't really see them well at all, so I'm not going to post one. The next time we do a Man Meat episode, I promise that I'll pay more attention to aesthetics.

We won't be recording next week. Both of us would like to wish everyone Merry Christmas or Happy Hanukkah. People who aren't religious should listen to last week's episode.

Enjoy!

