The Morning Briefing: Good Times — The Trump Train Runs Over George Stephanopoulos

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is being fitted for a new leather vest and chaps.

Are we tired of all the winning yet? No, no we are not.

After more than four years of drudgery, those of us on the conservative side of the political aisle have been on a roll since November 5. President-elect Donald Trump is steamrolling through his transition period, much to the chagrin of the commie lefties. It's like a long party that never ends.

The people who participated in making the Biden years a liberty-choking slog are taking it on the chin now, and it's a heck of a lot of fun to watch. Trump's latest roundhouse punch to the Left is one that has been long overdue. The Democrats' flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been have been working to undermine the Constitution for decades and most Republicans in Washington have been letting them get away with it.

Donald Trump doesn't play that way.

This is from something that Robert wrote over the weekend:

Ah, sweet justice. Donald Trump has just won a massive victory against the far-left propaganda factory that masquerades as the news media, and patriots all across the land can hope, for the sake of our freedom and our future, that this is just the first victory of many. Will this herald an end to the left’s relentless efforts to mischaracterize, misrepresent, and misreport the words and deeds of patriots, so as to get as many people as possible to turn against them? That’s unlikely in the extreme. But it sure helps. Technically it's a settlement, but it's very clear which side came out on top. Fox News Digital, which broke this story first, reported Saturday that “ABC News and their top anchor George Stephanopoulos have reached a settlement with Donald Trump in his defamation suit, which will result in the news network paying the president-elect $15 million.” This settlement precludes Trump’s suit from going to trial, which shows that ABC’s top dogs understood how weak their case really was: they’re happy to fork over $15 million to make this thing go away rather than have a trial reveal just how far from actual journalism they have allowed themselves to stray.

George Stephanopoulos is one of the worst of the Dem hack propagandists in the MSM, maybe even the worst. He's part of the revolving door between the media and former Dem party operatives. He's been poisoning the well since he left the Clinton White House in the '90s. I haven't monitored everything that he's said on the air, but there is a very real possibility that none of it is truthful. He's so awful that he was booed while moderating a 2012 Republican primary because he asked Mitt Romney if he would ban birth control if he was elected president.

He's a hack's hack.

For far too long, most Republicans have been afraid to take on the hostile media people. Trump has been calling them out since he first hit the campaign trail in 2015. He's inspired other Republican politicians to do the same. It's part of the new Trump zeitgeist in the GOP. As I wrote last month, we are lucky that the Never Trumpers and the weak squishes weren't able to "save" the party from Trump.

The GOP is Donald Trump's party now, and it's a lot healthier thanks to him. Republicans could enjoy years of electoral prosperity of they embrace Trump's grit and determination. His influence has helped purge a lot of the Bush/Cheney/Romney types, all of whom were a cancer that was nigh on dooming the GOP to permanent minority party status.

Here's more from Robert:

One particularly delicious aspect of the settlement is that ABC News has now become a major underwriter of the future Trump Presidential Library.

After years of lying to try and keep Trump out of office, ABC now has to fork over millions of dollars for his legacy.

It will be interesting to see if this settlement gets the Big Three network faux journalists to be slightly less awful. It's too much to hope that they'll stop being biased. Maybe they can tell the truth once in a great while, however.

Yeah, I'm not holding my breath for that either.

