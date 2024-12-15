Envelope-d in Losses: Trump Mulls Privatizing Unprofitable Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service could be marked return to (private) sector by incoming president Donald Trump as USPS bleeds cash worse than a Biden pier in Gaza.

The Postal Service has existed as an official government-tied entity even as far back as the American Revolution, but it seems now to be in its dying throes. The New York Post reported that USPS lost over $9 billion in the last fiscal year, and unnamed sources have reportedly stated that Trump thinks it’s high time to force USPS to turn a profit.

It is significant to note that e-commerce giants, most particularly Amazon, rely for quite a bit of deliveries between their centers and the customers’ homes or businesses on the USPS. If Trump were to privatize the Postal Service, it would not only force USPS to be more efficient and competent (which is badly needed), but it could deal a blow to monopolistic commerce giants.

From the Post:

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed interest in taking the US Postal Service private as the federal agency hemorrhages billions of dollars, according to a report. He’s discussed the issue with Howard Lutnick, his pick for commerce secretary, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., The Washington Post reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. After learning of the agency’s annual financial losses, Trump said the government should not be responsible for subsidizing the Postal Service, the sources said.

Unlike Joe Biden, his fellow Democrats, and RINOs, Trump is at least somewhat concerned by massive wastes of taxpayer money. Unfortunately, the USPS has turned into one such. Our first postmaster general, Benjamin Franklin, would be appalled by what the New York Post reported: “[USPS] lost an astounding $9.5 billion during the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, up from a loss of $6.5 billion the previous year, it reported in November. The agency, which had a total operating revenue of nearly $80 billion, blamed its financial bleeding on non-cash contributions to worker compensations.” Read Also: Mass Migration Woes: European Nations Offer Syrians Cash to Go Home

As someone who has lived in three states over the past few years and noted that the postal system in all three was unreliable, dilatory, inefficient, and unsatisfactory, I definitely support privatizing USPS. Government agencies are often far less efficient and provide a lower quality of service than the private sector because they don’t have to please the customers to stay in business.

USPS is one such. There are, of course, excellent USPS employees, but as a whole it does not have to reform its now-systemic issues because the assumption is that USPS will always be in business.

The rumor about Trump’s dissatisfaction with USPS is as yet unconfirmed, so it is too early to calculate the potential benefits and difficulties of privatizing the Postal Service. But one thing is certain: USPS needs some major reforms. Losing over $9 billion in taxpayers’ money is entirely and shamefully unacceptable.