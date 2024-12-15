Drones Shut Down NY Airport Runway, Even Hochul Says ‘This Has Gone Too Far’

The Biden-Harris regime remains blasé about the strange drones that are appearing all over the northeast, and in the face of the regime’s inaction, the fiendish thingies, whatever they are and whatever they’re doing, are growing more assertive. On Friday night, they even shut down the runways of a New York airport, leading even New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul, who under ordinary circumstances would never do or say anything that might possibly portray the regime in a negative light, to declare that enough was enough. But will Old Joe’s handlers heed Hochul? Here’s hoping, but it’s hardly likely.

The New York Post reported Saturday that Hochul said pretty much what everyone is thinking: “This has gone too far.” She issued these words of wisdom after the drones forced the shutdown of the runway at Stewart International Airport, which is right outside of Newburgh, New York, and “services both commercial and military flights.”

Stewart International Airport is also “adjacent to a New York Air National Guard base, where the 105th Airlift Wing is stationed.” If you think that Stewart Airport is nevertheless small potatoes, note also that the drones have recently flown over both LaGuardia International Airport in New York City and Newark Liberty International Airport, although they haven’t shut down the runways at either. At least not yet.

At Stewart, the runways were closed for just over an hour, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, “following a report from the FAA about a drone sighting at the airport,” and “there were no impacts to flight operations during the closure,” so relax, you dronephobe.

Despite the incident passing without Chinese invading, aliens landing, nuclear war beginning, or some other dramatic denouement, Hochul was unhappy with the Biden-Harris regime’s inaction. She said that the regime should send the feds to New York in order to “ensure the safety of our critical infrastructure and our people,” and that’s a good idea, as it would give some of the agents a chance to do something else besides trying to frame Donald Trump for crimes he didn’t commit and destroying files ever since he was reelected.

Hochul added that weeks ago, she “directed the New York State Intelligence Center to actively investigate drone sightings.” Apparently they haven’t figured anything out, but she is undeterred, and also directed the New York state police to “coordinate with federal law enforcement to address this issue.” And now she wants Congress to get involved as well, because, you know, nothing stops mysterious drones like legislation.

“In order to allow state law enforcement to work on this issue,” Hochul declared grandly, “I am now calling on Congress to pass the Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act, first introduced back in June by Rep. Mark Green (R-TN). This bill would reform legal authorities to counter-UAS and strengthen the FAA’s oversight of drones, and would extend counter-UAS activities to select state and local law enforcement agencies.” Counter-UAS refers to “counter unmanned aircraft system.”

Well, great. Maybe what we need is state and local action to take on these drones, but it does seem as if what is really needed is for Biden-Harris regime apparatchiks to come clean once and for all about what they really are and what they’re doing. The problem here is not that the feds don’t have the ability or the firepower to counter the drones on their own, and so need assistance from the state and local levels. The problem is that Old Joe and his handlers haven’t been upfront with the American people about what’s going on.

It doesn’t seem as if the regime has any plan to change that anytime soon. “I want to assure the American public that we are on it,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday. Hochul, however, wasn’t the only leftist leader who was getting impatient. Senate Majority Leader and soon-to-be Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-Sinister) said: “If the technology exists for a drone to make it up into the sky, there certainly is the technology that can track the craft with precision and determine what the heck is going on.” Is this the first time Chuck Schumer has been right about something?

With two prominent loyalists now getting fed up, the Biden-Harris regime needs to be honest about what exactly is happening, and what, if anything, they plan to do about it. It’s more likely, however, that they’ll just run out the clock if they can, and in the late afternoon of Jan. 20, blame Donald Trump for not doing anything about the drones.