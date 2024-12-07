Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Grilled On Her Dishonesty About Hunter’s Pardon, and It’s Beautiful to See

Old Joe Biden wasn’t going to pardon his son and bag man Hunter. He repeatedly assured the American people that no such pardon was in the offing, and some of them even believed him until the pardon was actually issued. Among the true believers were no doubt numerous establishment media “journalists,” who were so focused on the imaginary crimes of the Bad Orange Man that they never considered the possibility that Old Joe, with his seven-decade career of public lying, might not be being entirely upfront about the pardon.

Advertisement

On Friday, one of those disappointed news hounds rounded upon White House spokesditz Karine Jean-Pierre, demanding that she explain her earlier statements about how Old Joe would never, no, never, pardon Hunter. Coming from a member of the largely sycophantic press corps, it’s something to see.

Jean-Pierre was asked: "You were asked about the president pardoning his son and you said, ‘It's a no. It will be a no. It's a no.'" Must have been Fox’s Peter Doocy, right? After all, he has been the lone White House journalist actually to dare to challenge the party line on numerous occasions. But this time, lo and behold, the challenge to Jean-Pierre came not from Doocy, but from, of all people, Zeke Miller, who is White House correspondent for the hard-left Associated Press (AP).

Miller continued: "I'm wondering if you would like to explain to us, to the American people, really, why the information you provided turned out not to be true." The real answer, of course, is simple: Jean-Pierre gave the media false information because Old Joe wanted her to do so. Whether or not Jean-Pierre knew that it was a lie, Old Joe himself did, and he allowed his press secretary to keep the door firmly shut on the possibility of a pardon for Hunter even though he knew that it was wide open.

Advertisement

Man, even the AP is calling KJP out for lying about The President not pardoning Hunter.



KJP has no answer to this because there is no answer; she lied, and everyone knows it. pic.twitter.com/Gr6AQQEOQP — Media Research Center (@theMRC) December 6, 2024

Miller pressed Jean-Pierre on this, asking her: "In your first briefing here as press secretary, you committed to speaking to the American people, and I quote, ‘in a transparent way, in a truthful way, and in an honest way.' Um, and then in July, uh, here at this podium, you were asked about the president pardoning his son, and you said, ‘It’s a no, it will be a no, it’s a no.’” A laughing and nodding Jean-Pierre responded: “Yes. And that is exactly right.”

Ever the loyal minion, Jean-Pierre was ready to go down with the ship. Instead of admitting that Biden lied to her and/or to the American people, she insisted that Old Joe had explained himself adequately in his statement announcing the pardon, and that nothing more needed to be said: "Look, if you look at his statement,” Jean-Pierre said, it's pretty comprehensive, uh, the statement that he put out on Sunday when he made this decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden. It's in his own voice. I think it takes you through his thinking. And he did. He wrestled with this. He wrestled with this, and again, he said in his statement, in his own voice, that he made that decision this past weekend." Jean-Pierre insisted that since the days when she and Biden assured the world that there would be no pardon for Hunter Biden, "circumstances have changed."

Advertisement

Related: Biden White House Isn’t Blaming Trump for His Pardon of Hunter. It’s Blaming This Guy Instead.

Smooth, but unsatisfying. Neither Jean-Pierre nor Old Joe seemed willing to address directly the question of why both were so definite that there would be no pardon right up until the moment the pardon was issued. No one among Biden’s handlers foresaw the possibility that “circumstances” could change? No one thought it might be prudent to leave open the possibility that a pardon could be issued after all, given the proper combination of those mysterious circumstances?

Of course they didn’t, because they all knew that the whole thing was a lie to begin with, and they clearly didn’t care. How refreshing it would have been, and how different the sorry record of the Biden-Harris regime might have been, if a few top staffers, including Karine Jean-Pierre, had resigned, announcing that they were fed up with the lies that they had to tell and were expected to believe. The governing elites have ruled by lies for too long; Trump’s victory was a massive sign that the American people are fed up with all the dishonesty, and want a government they can trust. Karine Jean-Pierre could do the nation a good turn now by resigning, apologizing for all the lying, and calling for honest government in the U.S. from now on. Yes, pigs will fly first, but we’ve got to dream big, don’t we?