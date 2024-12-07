Biden White House Isn’t Blaming Trump for His Pardon of Hunter. It’s Blaming This Guy Instead.

Old Joe Biden is deeply proud of being a member of the Biden clan, as he has made clear on numerous occasions when he has guaranteed the veracity of some statement (usually a whopping lie) by following it up with “My word as a Biden.” In reality, however, being a Biden has come to mean the total evasion of responsibility, and the determination to blame someone else for one’s failures when not denying outright that they were failures at all. This is, actually, a general tendency on the left. On Friday, Biden’s chief propagandist, Karine Jean-Pierre, found a new person to blame for the pardon Old Joe just gave to his son and bag man, Hunter Biden.

Oddly enough, Jean-Pierre did not blame the man whom the left regards as the focus of evil in the modern world, Donald Trump, for the Hunter pardon. Would that have been too much of a stretch even for the dwindling number of true-believing Bidenites to accept? Instead, she blamed Rep. James Clyburn (D-Trump Is Hitler). What Clyburn has done to offend the Biden crime family remains a mystery, but the New York Post reported that Jean-Pierre claimed that Old Joe had a hard time making up his mind about whether or not to pardon Hunter, and that it was Clyburn who pushed The Big Guy over the edge into naked, gleeful, my-family-is-above-the-law corruption.

Jean-Pierre couched it all, of course, in soothing rhetoric about what a devoted family man the senescent corruptocrat in the Oval Office is, and how his corrupt decision grew out of that devotion: “You heard this president say this many times before, he believes when it comes to his family, when it comes to how he moves forward, about thinking about his family, they’re the beginning, the middle and the end. And he wrestled with this. It was not an easy thing for him to decide.”

Enter Clyburn. Jean-Pierre recounted that a couple of weeks ago, the viciously partisan representative appealed to Old Joe on Hunter’s behalf, urging him to break his repeated promise not to pardon Hunter: “This is Clyburn’s words: ‘The president was reticent’ when he tried to encourage him to pardon Hunter.… I think that’s important to note.” So in Jean-Pierre’s scenario, Biden was as pure-hearted as ever, ready to keep his word to the American people no matter what his unjustly accused son had to suffer, but then Clyburn came along and got him to issue the pardon despite his manifest reluctance. Thus it’s all Clyburn’s fault, not Old Joe’s. Deftly done, Jean-Pierre, but does anyone in the White House really think this will fly?

What’s more, in just six weeks, Biden will be retiring to his taxpayer-funded walled beach house in Delaware. He has no political future. So why is the White House throwing Clyburn, who has been a loyal water-carrier for the Biden-Harris regime’s sinister leftist agenda, under the bus at this late date? There doesn’t seem to be anything they can gain by doing so; it’s just a habit at this point: Old Joe must be made to look good at all costs.

Clyburn himself, meanwhile, is calling for even more corrupt pardons, saying: “I also told them that I thought he ought to go even further, because all the noise about Jack Smith and Liz Cheney and Doctor Fauci and all of that.” The Post helpfully added that it isn’t just Clyburn: “senior White House officials are discussing the need for Biden to issue such preemptive pardons to stave off potential inquiries and indictments against Trump critics.” In addition to Smith, Cheney, and Fauci, on the short list for get-out-of-jail-free cards are Sen.-elect Adam Schiff (D-Get Trump) and retired Gen. Mark Milley, who has fifteen medals on his chest for every war he lost.

Clyburn, however, is magnanimous. Asked if he would support a pardon for the man he has likened to Hitler, Clyburn replied that he would, but only because such a pardon was unnecessary: “Yes, I could, absolutely, because the Supreme Court has pretty much made it very clear that he is preemptively pardoned of anything he may do as president.” Clyburn did not bother to explain to us ordinary mortals why Trump would need a pardon because he doesn’t need a pardon.

So there you have it: don’t blame Old Joe for pardoning his son and reinforcing the idea that there is a two-tier justice system in America, one for leftists and one for patriots. It’s not Biden’s fault, it’s James Clyburn’s. Feel better now?