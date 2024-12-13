The FBI Was EVERYWHERE on Capitol Hill on January 6

A funny thing happened on the way to reporting on the deafening silence over the federal investigation into the planned pipe bomb attack at the DNC and RNC on Jan. 6, 2021, which you'll find nearby. We found out one of the Inspector General's top-line findings on the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion appears to be incomplete and designed to telegraph to the media that there were no FBI agents at the Jan. 6 incursion. Nothing could be further from the truth. The FBI was everywhere.

We've already explained that DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz's 88-page report said there were no FBI UNDERCOVER AGENTS on-site at the J6 Capitol incursion, and we naturally had doubts, especially after we know there were reportedly only 26 paid Confidential Human Sources (CHSs) but hundreds of other cops of all stripes in the crowd. What do undercover agents look like versus regular agents, anyway?

Our spidey senses were heightened after this colloquy between soon-to-be former FBI Director Chris Wray and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.).

Higgins asks about CHSs inside the Capitol dressed as Trump supporters before the riot began. Those aren't agents, but hang on because there's more.

In its 88-page report on the investigation into the FBI's involvement with the January 6, 2021 riot, I was looking for mention of the planned pipe bomb operation.

Now, the Inspector General's report into the Jan. 6 unrest at the Capitol also shows little interest in this apparent mere sideshow to the riot. Indeed, it's depicted as a tangential add-on entitled, "Provides other Support Functions" portion on page 49 of the IG report. Out of the 572 words on the "other support functions" part that references the RNC and DNC pipe bomb operation, the phrase pipe bombs appears once.

Further, at approximately 1:00 p.m., WFO SABTs deployed to the headquarters of both of the major national political parties, after receiving reports of suspected suspicious devices. Ultimately, law enforcement located two suspected pipe bombs at each of the party headquarters.

As I've pointed out, the DOJ Inspector General was quite insistent in his top-line findings that NO FBI UNDERCOVER AGENTS were at the Capitol but of course, we know they had paid undercover informants to be there. However, in the IG report under "other support functions," there were quite a few FBI agents on the scene before the riot because they believed there would be violence.

WFO [Washington Field Office] also deployed Special Agents for additional security and investigative operations. In response to congressional inquiries following the January 6 rioting, the FBI and witnesses testifying on its behalf conveyed that how the FBI postured in advance of January 6 revealed how concerned the FBI was about the potential for violence. For example, in response to written interrogatories from the Senate HSGAC, the FBI wrote, “[B]ased on what we were seeing in the intelligence, we took the rather extraordinary step of pre-positioning, or placing on standby, tactical teams and specialized resources to respond, if needed.” D’Antuono told the OIG that the FBI “enhanced [its] posture tremendously” compared to the MAGA I and MAGA II protests. (emphasis added)

Some of the FBI informants were Proud Boys who told their FBI handlers that they didn't expect violence unless someone (like Antifa) picked a fight with them. That possibly would tamp down the expectation of violence on the FBI's part but didn't.

Following up on the pipe bomb activity, the IG reported:

After law enforcement rendered the devices safe, the FBI recovered and transported the devices to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. At approximately 2:30 p.m., a WFO SWAT team deployed to assist the USCP in securing the Capitol. At approximately 3:15 p.m., Field Office 8’s SWAT team deployed to assist the USCP in securing the Senate Hart Building. At approximately 4:10 p.m., additional Special Agents from the WFO’s SWAT team were deployed to secure the Longworth House Building and personnel. Thereafter, HRT, staged at Quantico, and additional SWAT teams from two nearby field offices responded to support WFO and USCP. Upon arrival, HRT coordinated with the USCP to secure a perimeter around the Capitol. The other SWAT teams were placed in a standby status upon arrival and did not deploy to the scene. FBI tactical teams assisted USCP and other law enforcement with ensuring all protesters were removed from the Capitol and assisting in securing the Capitol’s perimeter. FBI SABTs from Quantico responded to the Capitol to provide additional counter-improvised explosive devices support and to assist with sweeping the Capitol for potential explosive devices. Over the course of the afternoon and evening, the WFO ERT and multiple other specialty teams deployed to process the following crime scenes: both major political party headquarters, a truck containing Molotov cocktails and other weapons in vicinity of both party headquarters, and the Capitol. (emphasis added)

FBI agents were everywhere.

Are SWAT members for the FBI not AGENTS? Is this the rhetorical trick being played on the American public here?

The FBI says, "FBI SWAT agents pass a rigorous fitness and marksmanship process to join the SWAT team. Once on the team, these agents do difficult and dangerous work, including: storming barricaded buildings." Oh, they're agents alright.

And are the FBI HRT members Agents? Yes. "HRT operators are special agents who train continuously for missions. The team's motto, servare vitas, (to save lives) represents one of their most important roles."

So if we take the IG's conclusion at face value, if there were no FBI UNDERCOVER AGENTS there, how come there were so many FBI AGENTS there? And does the lack of a uniform determine whether entrapment has taken place?

Just a few questions to ponder on a lovely winter weekend.