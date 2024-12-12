The FBI Paid People to Go to the J6 Riot

The corporate media is ballyhooing one of the highlighted findings of the Inspector General (IG) as being proof that the FBI had nothing to do with the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Nothing could be further from the truth. There were scores of federal and local assets from not only the FBI at the protest and riot that day but plenty of other three-letter federal and local agencies. Metropolitan Police had active agents provocateur on the ground. DHS, ATF, and other Beltway three letter agencies were on site that day.

As I wrote about the IG report, Inspector General Michael Horowitz found 26 FBI assets that attended the January 6 riot. These Confidential Human Sources (CHS) are paid FBI informants. The report states that only three were officially tasked to be at the Capitol that day. Three informants broke the law and went inside. The IG states that there were no official FBI agents assigned to the area that day, which is more than just a little hard to believe.

For example, this individual, a member of the Proud Boys and an FBI Confidential Human Source (CHS), was flown to D.C. and his expenses paid to go to the Capitol Complex. Then that same informant who went inside the Capitol and did such a good job was tasked to head to Washington, D.C., for Joe Biden's inauguration.

According to evidence we reviewed, on January 4 the Field Office 4 CHS also told the CHS’s handling agentthat the CHS planned to travel to DC for January 6 with three other people whom the CHS identified as Proud Boys of an identified chapter. The CHS was not tasked by the handling agent. The CHS was not authorized to enter the Capitol or a restricted area, or to otherwise break the law on January 6, nor was the CHS directed by the FBI to encourage others to commit illegal acts on January 6.We found no evidence that WFO [Washington Field Office] was notified that the Field Office 4 CHS was traveling to DC for the eventsof January 6. On January 6 after the rioting started, the Field Office 4 CHS attempted to contact the CHS’shandler four times. Evidence we reviewed showed that the Field Office 4 CHS entered the Capitol. The OIGreviewed records indicating that, after January 6, Field Office 4 provided information from this CHS,including cell phone video from the Capitol, to WFO. After reviewing this information, WFO asked FieldOffice 4 to task the CHS with returning to DC for the Inauguration. The OIG reviewed additional records indicating that the CHS was reimbursed for the CHS’s travel on January 6 and for the Inauguration, even though the CHS was only tasked with attending the Inauguration and not the electoral certification on January 6

He was not arrested or prosecuted. Deep state researcher Mike Benz isn't joking when he says these were "authorized crimes."

People like Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) believe that those are what you might call the FBI's fingerprints on the January 6 riot.

An FBI Confidential Human Source entered the Capitol on January 6th.



The FBI never asked him to enter the Capitol.



The CHS didn't get arrested.



The FBI paid for his travel to D.C.



And the CHS was tasked by the FBI to return for the inauguration of Joe Biden. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) December 12, 2024

In addition, several other CHSs were members of Proud Boys who told their handlers that there was no violence expected and they would act in a defensive way and would react if provoked by other groups expected to be there, such as Antifa.

Before he died, the former U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms called for an investigation of the "professional agitators" who started the "violent, coordinated" attack.

"Investigations should be considered as to funding and travel of what appears to be professional agitators."



-Michael Stenger, Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. Senate during Jan 6. He died prior to the Jan 6 Committee hearings pic.twitter.com/ghflRkqgxOhttps://t.co/NRFLdQbG2R — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) December 12, 2024

The Inspector General's report leaves out scrutiny of the other federal agencies that answer to the DOJ such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Indeed, we happen to know there was one DEA agent on the premises who was arrested and prosecuted for carrying his service pistol on site.

We also received and reviewed more than 500,000 documents produced to us by the Department, the FBI, and several other DOJ components relating to the January 6 events. The documents included CHS reporting, thousands of tips provided to the FBI, investigative and intelligence records from the FBI case management system, emails, instant messages, and phone records; contemporaneous notes of meetings and telephone calls; chronologies concerning the lead-up of events to January 6; after-action assessments; training materials and policy guides; and preparatory materials for press conferences or congressional testimony as well as talking points. We also obtained and reviewed transcripts of testimony from numerous former and current Department employees who participated as witnesses in hearings conducted during the 117th Congress by a variety of House and Senate Committees with oversight responsibilities over the January 6 events as well as reports published by these committees. Additionally, we obtained and reviewed reports published by the oversight entities referenced earlier: the GAO, DHS OIG, DoD OIG, DOI OIG, and USCP OIG.

What's clear is that this 88-page report is far from complete, considering that there were more than 200 interviews completed (but not of Chris Wray) and 500,000 documents inspected.

I've spoken to two three-letter agency professionals who have studied the State Department and intelligence operations who swear that the January 6 riot was an intelligence information operation.