The Deafening Silence Over the J6 Pipe Bombs

The silence over the Jan. 6, 2021, pipe bomb incident is deafening. The radio silence on what we've been assured are "viable" pipe bombs planted outside the DNC and near the RNC on J6 continued in the Inspector General's report when he offered only a few treacly paragraphs on the issue. Keeping the pipe bomb issue on the DL raises the spidey senses of those who believe that the pipe bomb incidents, far from being a J6 sideshow, were a planned diversion by — who, exactly? — to stop the Electoral College counting when Republican senators were to be offering proof of shady ballot counting and calling for an audit of the 2020 election.

All available cops would be sent to the bomb reports, the count would stop, Kamala Harris, the nation's first woman of color who ascended to the nation's second most powerful position and could have been killed by a "viable" pipe bomb, would be feted as a woke heroine and survivor. Joe Biden would be officially declared the winner. Game over.

But they didn't need a diversion. The people who brought you the information and active measures campaigns in "color revolutions" around the world had succeeded in starting a riot at the Capitol Complex.

The January 6 Committee mentioned the pipe bomb only five times — in its index, not even in the body of the report.

The Chairman of the January 6 Committee, Bennie Thompson, admitted he wasn't "privy" to much information about the pipe bomb. He had never seen the video of the person "planting it" and chatting on his cell phone the night before, nor had he seen the lackadaisical way in which the Secret Service treated the "discovery" of the pipe bomb the next day, as Harris sat inside the building.

More oddly, on the day of the official Electoral College count, the Secret Service somehow managed to — oopsie — be right in the middle of wholesale cell phone switch and darn it all lost all the text messages and communications on Jan. 6, 2021, as the new vice president sat feet away from a bomb.

Massie drilled down on the Secret Service destroying its cell phone data from January 6 even after orders from four congressional committees to keep that data. Considering that there could have been an assassination the likes of which the country hadn't seen since JFK was at risk, and the Secret Service won't tell us the story in violation of the Federal Records Act.

And — you'll never believe this — the same geofencing capability that was used to track down J6ers to this day, somehow was "corrupted" for the pipe bomber seen on video talking on his phone.

The pipe bombs are mentioned only once on page 49 of the Inspector General's report. It is accorded no higher or equal value against the instigation of violence at the Capitol Complex on January 6.

Further, at approximately 1:00 p.m., WFO SABTs deployed to the headquarters of both of the major national political parties, after receiving reports of suspected suspicious devices. Ultimately, law enforcement located two suspected pipe bombs at each of the party headquarters. After law enforcement rendered the devices safe, the FBI recovered and transported the devices to the FBI Laboratory in Quantico, Virginia. At approximately 2:30 p.m., a WFO SWAT team deployed to assist the USCP in securing the Capitol.

Reporter Darren Beattie calls the pipe bomb backstory the smoking gun of January 6. He calls on incoming FBI Director Kash Patel to get to the bottom of the caper that helped give birth to an impeachment, federal felony charges, and attempted imprisonment of Donald Trump.

We can't be cheap dates. Need full accountability.



As uncomfortable as it is, we will need soon to be FBI Director Kash Patel to take the sham pipe bomb story to its final conclusion



There must be a reckoning. We need to know who created the pipe bombs, who planted them, and why the cops who were there barely hastened their steps to respond to it.

Why were they so lackadaisical when the new vice president was just feet away? Were they told it was a dud and diversion?

We were promised answers by the IG, and we've gotten none.