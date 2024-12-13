The Morning Briefing: Great — Biden Just Let All of Hunter's Friends Out of Jail

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Rodrobing preferred a good cream puff after a long night of goat whispering.

A long-held belief of mine is that it's better for the country when the politicians in Washington, D.C. aren't working. That's one of the reasons that I don't get skittish about government shutdowns. I know that I'm not alone in feeling this way.

Advertisement

People have spent a lot of time this last month wondering what Joe Biden was up to and whether he was attending to any of his presidential duties at all. Not that the old boy had been extraordinarily present in the months leading up to the election, mind you, but he seemed extra AWOL after it.

Well, President LOLEightyonemillion got back to work this week and we're all probably going to end up wishing he hadn't.

The pardon of his son Hunter was only a soft opening act for Biden, who really got his pen busy in the last several days. This is from something that Rick wrote yesterday:

The White House announced on Wednesday that Biden has pardoned 39 "non-violent" prisoners and commuted the sentences of 1,500 others. The White House says it's the largest grant of clemency in U.S. history.

That's a whole lot of sudden extra chow in prison cafeterias all over the land. It's almost as if Democrats have an affinity for people who break the law. As Rick goes on to say, this is an "abuse" of the president's power to grant clemency. He seems to want to leave a lot of scorched earth and burned bridges behind him on his way out of the White House door.

Somebody wants him to, anyway. Biden is cranky and vindictive, but the people who have been running his brain for the last four years have their downright evil moments. They're the ones who drew up the list for Biden's clemency frenzy. There were bound to be some unsavory characters on it.

Catherine highlighted some of them a VIP post:

Advertisement

While peaceful American citizens and a prominent anti-CCP Chinese dissident rot in American jails, Joe Biden is granting clemency to Chinese nationals jailed for espionage, spying, and child pornography, much to the glee of America’s number one enemy, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

As is always the case with the Democrats — especially this current crop — it gets worse:

Yep the brother of the founder of Hamas, a hardened terrorist and one of the "Holy Land Foundation Five," was just released from a U.S. prison in a gift to Hamas from its friends and admirers in the Biden Administration. Here's his Wikipedia puff piece https://t.co/UGvS25wSO6 https://t.co/36jhEN66aj pic.twitter.com/GERHvqPbG0 — Gary Weiss (@gary_weiss) December 12, 2024

Because the Biden administration doesn't operate with an America First mindset, there was no release secured for any of the hostages being held by Hamas in exchange for the commuted sentence of the terrorist.

Joe Biden still has well over a month left in office. There is lot of damage that he can do between now and then. Who knows? He may have just been getting started with this convict flood. The borders are going to be wide open until then too. The woods are thick, deep and we're not out of them yet.

At least we know that we will be.

Hope everyone has a great weekend.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Advertisement

Everything Isn't Awful

"Don't Mess With Otters" is Radiohead's most under-appreciated album.

PJ Media

Me. Just Sayin' — I Never Asked to Be Pardoned for Crimes I Haven't Committed

SHE NEEDS TO GO: Trump Surgeon General Pick Parrots the Left's Gender-Bender Propaganda

WHADDYA KNOW. The FBI Paid People to Go to the J6 Riot

Pittsburgh Man Converts to Islam, and — Yes, AGAIN

Democrats Exploiting CEO Shooting by 'Never Letting a Serious Crisis Go to Waste'

Christopher Wray Is Preparing to Sabotage Trump and Patel

BYE. Trump Appoints Kari Lake to Head VOA News

Ronald Reagan Is Spinning in His Grave Over This

What's Really Going on With All the Drones Buzzing New Jersey?

An Unknown Hero: Portrait Discovered of the Tragic Last Roman Emperor

Memo to Elon and Vivek: What Are The Incentives That Drive Inefficient Government?

Pete Hegseth and the Knights Templar

#WINNING. Trump Named ‘Person of the Year,’ Tells TIME Mag ‘Anything Can Happen’ With Iran

January 6 Inspector General Says at Least Two Dozen FBI Assets Were in the Crowd During Riot

The Incredible Shrinking President: Why Biden Will Be Remembered as Our Least Consequential President

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Tactics, Techniques and Procedures to Keep Deep State Bureaucrats From Obstructing Donald Trump’s Agenda

Totes. Did Jill Biden Just Troll Kamala Harris?

Oh. Defense Department Is Combating 'Climate Change As a Security Concern for Africans'

Advertisement

The White House Has an Explanation for the Mystery Drones

Republicans Call For Bragg to Go Following String of Political Prosecutions

Cam&Co. What Does the Future Hold for ATF Under Trump?

Minnesota, New Jersey AGs Team Up to Sue Glock

Mature. Biden Admin Rushing to Auction Off Border Wall Materials to Stump Trump

NY Times: Democrats Are Losing Tomorrow's Elections Today

Politico: Dems Get Strange New Respect For ...

Entertainment Tonight: Report Says Pelosi Actively Working Against AOC's Bid for Powerful House Position

New Lawsuits Accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of Drugging, Sexually Assaulting 3 Men

Trump Hilariously Dishes on Kamala's Worst Mistake As She Delivers One Final, Wild Cackle

NYT Says to Prepare for Guacamole to Become a Luxury Item

And? Whoopi Goldberg Says RFK Jr. Is Setting People Up for Fat Shaming

Crystal Mangum Confesses She Made Up Rape Allegations Against Duke Lacrosse Players in 2006

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #118: The American Left Lives in the Sewer

VodkaPundit. Gray Swans, Regime Collapse, and the Kremlin

O Come Let Us Adore Some Misheard Christmas Song Lyrics

Is Elizabeth Warren Trying to Incite an Insurrection?

Biden Releases CCP Spies, Pedo as J6ers, Miles Guo, and Pro-Lifers Still in Jail

The 'Vibe Shift' Becomes a Global Phenomenon

Zuckerberg Is Sucking Up to Trump, but We Cannot Trust Him

Advertisement

‘10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able to Afford in Less Than a Decade’

Around the Interwebz

Netflix To Make ‘Squid Game’ Video Game Available To Non-Subscribers

Are LLMs capable of non-verbal reasoning?

The Story of the Aurochs Is More Complicated Than We Thought

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

Don Lemon rages against Time picking Trump as Person of the Year: 'Is this a joke?' https://t.co/ndmFFDdD0q — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 13, 2024

Bee Me

Assassin Luigi Mangione Takes Lead In 2028 Democratic Primary Polls https://t.co/OjzXgnEVPG pic.twitter.com/gFSpiS8Yoo — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 12, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Weekend Bonus