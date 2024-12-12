The Incredible Shrinking President: Why Biden Will Be Remembered As Our Least Consequential President

In elementary and middle school, your loveable, good-natured columnist was harassed by bullies. It was very strange to me: I desperately wanted friends and was painfully insecure, so I did the only logical thing: I told everyone around me what a wonderful, talented, clever guy I was — and whatever they did, I could do better. So surely, everyone would want to be friends with a wonderful, talented, clever guy like me!

Inexplicably, it didn’t work. (Go figure.) My classmates thought I was arrogant. And a few of ‘em thought it would be fun to beat me up.

I was scared of one kid in particular because he was a lot bigger than me. But one day (right before he shoved me in the hallway), he said something that completely altered my point of view.

Out of the blue, he screamed, “I’m not afraid of you!”

My first thought was the most obvious: “Of course not! Why would you be afraid of me? You’re way bigger and stronger! Hey, I’m the one who’s afraid of you!”

But my second thought changed everything: “Wait… he just admitted he’s afraid of me, didn’t he?”

When people lie, they’re actually telling you the truth about what they want you to believe. In many ways, it’s more revealing.

The next day in the hallway, I cornered that kid one-on-one and told him I’d smash his face if he ever bothered me again. I think I got detention for it, but he never tried to bully me after that.

What’s true for middle school bullies is also true in American politics: When politicians lie, they’re actually telling you the truth about what they want you to believe. And this takes us to our [checks watch] current president, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr.

Up until he was unceremoniously dumped from the Democratic ticket, President Biden — along with his sycophants in Congress and enablers in media — has been telling everyone how he’s “one of America’s most consequential presidents.” It’s the big lie that they’ve repeated ad nauseam.

Consider the drumbeat of articles:

Unfortunately, the mere act of repeating a lie doesn’t make it true. It just turns you into a liar.

The truth is that Joe Biden was the least consequential American president in history. He’ll be remembered as a speedbump between two Trump terms.

Instead of going down in history as the brave, dashing hero in the Joe Biden Story, he’ll be cast as the over-aged villain in the Donald Trump Story (which, if we were totally honest, is a much better story anyway).

Amidst the COVID hysteria, Biden was elected to be a counterbalance to Trump — and to end the “national nightmare” of the MAGA movement. But instead, the opposite happened: Because he was so remarkably incompetent and astoundingly inept that he made Americans long for the Trump years.

In hindsight, we never had it so good!

Then, the moment we had an opportunity to toss out the Donkeys and bring back the MAGA Man, we did.

Right now, Joe Biden is still president… at least technically. But the world has already passed him by. Trump is hobnobbing on the global stage with world leaders, stirring the pot and pursuing a vastly different agenda. Even Biden’s wife is making lovey-dovey-eyes at Trump:





It’s a sad ending for the incredible shrinking president because there are only two things “consequential” about Joe Biden: His predecessor and his successor.