Ronald Reagan Is Spinning in His Grave Over This

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute recently announced its recipients for the prestigious “Peace Through Strength Award,” and the choices are raising eyebrows. This year’s honorees are Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and, for some reason that I cannot comprehend, President Biden’s Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

According to the foundation, the award recognizes individuals for their “extraordinary contributions to the state of our national defense and our men and women in uniform.”

The director of the Reagan Institute, Roger Zakheim, praised Austin and McConnell, stating: “After his service in uniform, Secretary Austin continued to serve his country, leading our military as America faces an unprecedented array of challenges. Leader McConnell has dedicated his career to advancing American strength and promoting freedom around the globe."

He added, “In their own ways, each of this year's awardees embody peace through strength in a time of transition, and I look forward to hearing their thoughts on the threats facing America and the world as they transition out of some of our country's most senior leadership posts.”

While the acknowledgment of McConnell, a longtime advocate for robust defense spending, isn’t the most shocking, the inclusion of Austin is absolutely scandalous. Giving this award to Austin feels like an insult to everything Reagan stood for.

Under Austin’s leadership, the U.S. military has not been a force to be reckoned with as Reagan envisioned. Instead, a parade of woke initiatives that prioritize Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies over combat readiness have bogged it down. From pride events to DEI policies that undermine traditional military discipline, Austin’s Pentagon has been more concerned with social engineering than preparing our armed forces for the threats Reagan warned us about.

And of course, Austin's tenure includes overseeing the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left 13 U.S. service members dead and allowed the Taliban to take control of the country, yet no one faced accountability for it. There’s no way to sugarcoat Austin’s tenure as Secretary of Defense — it has been marked by controversial policies and decisions that many believe have weakened our military’s global standing. This stands in stark contrast to the Reagan doctrine of promoting peace through strength.

To see someone like Austin receive an award from a foundation bearing Reagan’s name disgusts me. And I suspect it disturbs you, too. Reagan’s vision for the military was one of strength, readiness, and deterrence — not one distracted by political correctness or hollow virtue signaling. Honoring Austin with this award feels like a betrayal of the very principles it is supposed to represent.

How did this happen?