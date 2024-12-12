Trump Appoints Kari Lake to Head VOA News

Kari Lake is ready to Make Media Great Again in her newly announced role in Donald Trump’s incoming administration.

Arizona’s Lake unfortunately did not win her Senate race after days of counting and stalling and re-tallying from corrupt officials, but she will still be taking on the woke left in a position under the Trump administration. And it is one particularly suited to her skills as a former news anchor.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Dec. 11, “I am pleased to announce that Kari Lake will serve as our next Director of the Voice of America. She will be appointed by, and work closely with, our next head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, who I will announce soon, to ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media.”

The president-elect cited Lake’s media credentials, explaining why she will hold the position: “Kari was a beloved News Anchor in Arizona, which supported me by record margins, for over 20 years. Congratulations Kari!” Trump won the swing state of Arizona in the 2024 election, with 52.1% of the vote. Lake is a long-time MAGA loyalist who touted her endorsement from Trump in the 2024 election. While Lake did not prevail in her Senate race or her previous gubernatorial race in Arizona, she has rightly built up a reputation as a firebrand who fearlessly takes on leftist media lies.

Lake responded to Trump’s announcement with a statement on X: “I am honored that President Trump has asked me to lead the Voice of America. @VOANews is a vital international media outlet dedicated to advancing the interests of the United States by engaging directly with people across the globe and promoting democracy and truth.”

She continued, “With an audience of 326 million people, Voice of America delivers information in 48 languages. Under my leadership, the VOA will excel in its mission: chronicling America’s achievements worldwide. Thank you for putting your trust in me, President Trump. I look forward to leading the Voice of America, and I can’t wait to get started.”

As of October, Gallup reported that Americans continue to have record-low trust in the mainstream media. Only 31% of those polled said they had a “great deal” or a “fair amount” of trust in the accuracy and fairness of media reporting. That’s down even from last year when the number of the blinded brainwashed was 32%. More U.S. adults have no trust at all in the media than trust it a fair amount, at 36%.

VOA News is a government-owned media entity, which describes itself thus:

Voice of America (VOA) is the largest U.S. international broadcaster, providing news and information in nearly 50 languages to an estimated weekly audience of more than 354 million people. VOA produces content for digital, television, and radio platforms. It is easily accessed via your mobile phone and on social media. It is also distributed by satellite, cable, FM and MW, and is carried on a network of more than 3,500 affiliate stations… VOA is part of the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), the government agency that oversees all non-military, U.S. international broadcasting. It is funded by the U.S. Congress.

While government-funded media is always somewhat questionable in America, which was founded on the concept of a free press, Lake will no doubt try to put the taxpayer funds to good use and make VOA News truly a counterweight to the fake news media mafia.