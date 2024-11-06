BREAKING: Trump Wins Arizona

In a resounding victory over failed border czar Harris, Arizona has voted for Donald Trump for president. With this win, Trump has swept all the swing states in a massive win for the GOP.

Democrat VP Kamala Harris’s corruption and incompetence are as deep as the Grand Canyon, and Arizonans are sick of paying the price for woke ideology. Trump’s victory is particularly significant because Joe Biden was declared winner of Arizona in 2020. Trump has come back from that defeat with 52.1% of the vote in the swing state of Arizona this year.

We don't yet know if Trump ally Kari Lake (R) has won her Senate race against radical Democrat Ruben Gallego. At publishing time, Gallego leads Lake 52.2 to 47.7 with 72% of precincts reporting.

Trump had touted his hardline border policies in contrast to border czar Harris’s open-border crisis while promising to restore his first term's booming economy. Those two promises likely influenced Arizonans’ decisions, as inflation and immigration ranked highest among voters’ concerns. Arizona has long been a hotspot of the border crisis and has suffered from rising housing, food, and gas costs under the Biden-Harris administration.

Trump held multiple campaign rallies in Arizona, which has become a key presidential election swing state. Trump’s Arizona rally on Oct. 31 with Tucker Carlson was completely packed, even though it was Halloween night. That rally enthusiasm has translated into Trump’s election victory in Arizona.

Polls had looked increasingly favorable for Trump as Election Day drew close, with two highly rated pollsters predicting a Trump win. An Oct. 29 Data Orbital poll showed Trump ahead by almost eight points, while AtlasIntel showed Trump on Nov. 2 with 52.3% support over Harris’s 45.8%. Polls had also shown Lake pulling ahead of Gallego for the first time in the lead-up to the election, including an AtlasIntel survey published on Nov. 2 showing Lake ahead at 49.1% while Gallego was at 47.4% support.

Now, Arizonans can truly look forward to a sunny future with secured borders and renewed economic prosperity.