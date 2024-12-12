Trump Named ‘Person of the Year,’ Tells TIME Mag ‘Anything Can Happen’ With Iran

It’s official: Donald Trump just beat Kamala Harris… again. Although both Trump and Harris were shortlisted for Time Magazine’s “ Man Person of the Year” award (along with some oddball choices, like Kate Middleton, Jerome Powell, and Yulia Navalnaya), the President-elect was announced as the winner today.

Advertisement

Wow! Time Magazine’s “ Man Person of the Year” award! It sure sounds impressive… until you realize Taylor Swift won it last year. (Other “winners” include Adolf Hitler, Greta Thunberg, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Joseph Stalin — twice!)

If anything, Time Magazine was acknowledging the obvious: 2024 was Donald Trump’s year from beginning to end.

First, he outdueled the Democrats’ lawfare. Then be eviscerated the ’24 GOP presidential field — without ever debating a single candidate. Next, he shellacked President Biden so badly in their only debate, Biden was forced out of the nomination. From then on, the Trump Show was in full gear: debating Harris (and a pair of nitwit ABC moderators); shrugging off an assassin’s bullet; partying at Madison Square Garden; palling around with Joe Rogan and Theo Von; driving a garbage truck, and winning the freaking presidency — again — by an electoral landslide.

And he even had time to work a shift at McDonald’s. (Ba-da-ba-ba-bah.)

Time Magazine couldn’t have credibly chosen anyone else. Trump was so ridiculously dominant in 2024, he was akin to the ’85 Chicago Bears — mauling opponents, spiking footballs, and capturing the cultural ethos.

Some historical accomplishments are inevitable; if it wasn’t Christopher Columbus, some other European would’ve eventually sailed to the New World. Columbus just happened to be the right man at the right time. But other accomplishments are singularly attached to a single man. Their life — and their historic wake — weren’t the byproduct of the inevitable tides of history but of the uniqueness of their individuality and the power of their personal character.

Advertisement

Only Napoleon could’ve had the career of Napoleon. Same goes for Alexander. And, it seems, Donald Trump — he’s one of a kind.

Although Time Magazine wasn’t exactly breaking news with this announcement, it did accompany something noteworthy: a longform, sit-down interview with the President-elect in Mar-a-Lago. They touched on a slew of topics, ranging from domestic politics, Joe Rogan, Trump's campaign strategy, and international affairs.

Eight years ago, when Trump was just about to begin his first term, the media was extraordinarily hostile, criticizing (usually dishonestly) whatever he said. It was the apex of the Resistance Era in Washington, D.C. But this time around, the mood is strikingly different: the “resistance” has retired.

By not backing down, not going away, and refusing to cede even a single inch, Trump has basically exhausted his competition.

They’re tired. Nothing works against this guy!

It’s sort of like little kids at bedtime. At first, they absolutely, positively REFUSED to go to sleep — they screamed and hollered and stomped their feet — but eventually, their temper tantrum wore them out.

Then they collapsed.

Now here we are in 2024, and Donald Trump is the only grownup left in the room.

Here are the Time Magazine interview highlights.

Trump on his presidential campaign:

Well, I think we ran a flawless campaign. It was, it was really quite something. I called it 72 Days of Fury. There were no days off. There were no timeouts. If you made a mistake, it would be magnified at levels that nobody's ever seen before. So you couldn't make a mistake. And I think we just really ran well. It was a drive to go through it. It started 72 days out. For some reason, it just seemed to be it. And I worked very hard. I've been, I've been given credit by, actually, the reporters that followed me, because it was, you know, just, it just was all the time, every day, and we said the right things. We said things that were on the minds of the country. I think the Democrats didn't get it.

Advertisement

On what the Democrats didn’t get:

I don't think they got the feel of the country. The country was angry because of immigration, because of the people, you know, millions and millions of people. I was saying it could be 21 million people. They were saying a much lesser number, but it wasn't a much lesser number. But even if it was, it was irrelevant, because it was—they were allowing anybody to come into our country. They are right now. They opened it up again. You see what's going on?

On the DOGE committee with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy:

Look, we have a country that is bloated with rules, regulations and with, frankly, people that are unnecessary…. We are going to need a lot of people in a lot of other jobs. We're looking to get people into private sector jobs where they can do better and be more productive. We're going to see what happens. We have some interesting months coming up, at the beginning. We're going to see what happens. But this country is bloated.

On what Kamala Harris did wrong in the campaign:

I think that when she wouldn't talk to anybody, it shone a light on her. In other words, if she would have gone out and just did interviews where they're comparable to Steve, if there is anybody comparable, would say, could you do an interview here? An interview there? You know, she didn't do anything. And people said, Is there something wrong with her? Why would they? I mean, I'm doing this interview with you. I did interviews with, if I had the time, anybody that would ask, I'd do interviews. I think the Joe Rogan interview, you know, that went on for almost three and a half hours. I think they made a big tactical mistake by literally not talking to the press, even if a really friendly, I mean, and they had almost all friendly, somebody would come up with a really friendly—like you guys, maybe—but a friendly interview, and they turned everybody down. They wouldn't do the basic. And people, including me, would start to say, is there something wrong with her? What's wrong? Why wouldn't you do some basic interviews? And then she had some pretty failed interviews, and maybe it was highlighted more than it would.

Advertisement

On Russia and Ukraine:

I disagree very vehemently with sending missiles hundreds of miles into Russia. Why are we doing that? We're just escalating this war and making it worse. That should not have been allowed to be done. Now they're doing not only missiles, but they're doing other types of weapons. And I think that's a very big mistake, very big mistake. But the level, the number of people dying is number one, not sustainable, and I'm talking on both sides. It’s really an advantage to both sides to get this thing done.

On a two-state solution in the Middle East:

I support whatever solution we can do to get peace. There are other ideas other than two state, but I support whatever, whatever is necessary to get not just peace, a lasting peace. It can't go on where every five years you end up in tragedy.

On a potential war with Iran:

Anything can happen. Anything can happen. It's a very volatile situation.

Does he trust Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu?

I don’t trust anybody.

Related: The Rise of the MAGA Mafia

On the transgender bathroom debate:

I don’t want to get into the bathroom issue. Because it's a very small number of people we're talking about, and it's ripped apart our country, so they'll have to settle whatever the law finally agrees.

On pardoning the January 6 defendants:

Well, we're going to look at each individual case, and we're going to do it very quickly, and it's going to start in the first hour that I get into office. And a vast majority of them should not be in jail. A vast majority should not be in jail, and they've suffered gravely.

Advertisement

On what he understands about America that his opponents do not:

It’s, you know, I think people want to lead a good life. I think they want to be able to buy groceries at a reasonable price and not have to turn off their heat in order to buy two apples. I think that, I think that people want security. I don't think people want to have our borders rushed by—it's really an invasion of our country by foreign countries, and not just South America. I mean, these are countries all over the world. It's really, I think our people want common sense applied to their life, and they don't want to see a girl be beat up in a boxing ring by a man, as happens. They don't want to see somebody in a weight lifting contest, a woman against a man. It makes no sense. They don't want to see, you know, men playing in women's sports. They don't. They don't want to see all of this transgender, which is, it's just taken over.

On the possibility of a Trump political dynasty: