Just Sayin' — I Never Ask to Be Pardoned for Crimes I Haven't Committed

In case you missed it, talk of preemptive presidential pardoning has become all the rage over in Democrat Land. Joe Biden's pardon of his blow freak mediocrity Hunter got the Dems and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media busy making holiday wish lists filled with potential pardon recipients who President-elect Donald Trump and his America First administration might go after once in office.

The people being mentioned as being in need of "Get Out of Jail Free" cards in the next month haven't been publicly lobbying for themselves, but it's an almost certain bet that they're jumping up and down screaming, "Me next!" behind the scenes.

As Scott wrote last week, Adam Schiff, Liz "I'm Just Like Lincoln" Cheney, and alleged physician Anthony Fauci headline the group of people most in need of an assist from President LOLEightyonemillion.

Schiff and Cheney are sweating bullets because they were members of the J6 House Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues, a pathetic un-American charade that only succeeded in wasting the taxpayers' money.

Anthony Fauci is on the list for being Pol Pot, M.D. during the pandemic, of course. Four years later, we're still waiting to see if he told the truth about anything other than the spelling of his name in 2020.

My Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold wrote about my favorite of all the preemptive pardon pleas:

Former President Bill Clinton suggested he would discuss a pardon for his wife, twice-failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, with outgoing President Joe Biden before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. During an interview on The View, Clinton confidently claimed Hillary was innocent and hadn’t done anything wrong, so therefore, that’s why she needed to be pardoned before Trump assumed office. As Trump’s pick for FBI director, Kash Patel, gears up for the job, Democrats are freaking out that he will go after every single one of them guilty of the corrupt stuff they’ve been getting away with for years under the Biden-Harris Administration.

I like a good laugh, and it's always guffaw-inducing when people say that Hillary Clinton hasn't done anything wrong. Defenders of both Bill and Mrs. B.J. are fond of saying that they've never been indicted for anything. Hey, there's a first time for everything.

Earlier in the column I said that the Trump 47 administration might go after some of these people. It is definitely within the realm of possibility. Here are some of Trump's thoughts on the subject, which Robert recently wrote about:

In a "Meet the Press" interview that NBC broadcast on Sunday, Trump charged that as then-Rep. Cheney (R-Hate Trump), Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Hate Trump), and others tried to frame him as the traitorous ringleader of the left’s fictional Jan. 6 “insurrection,” Cheney “did something that’s inexcusable, along with Thompson and the people on the un-select committee of political thugs and, you know, creeps. They deleted and destroyed all evidence. And Cheney was behind it. And so was Bennie Thompson and everybody on that committee. For what they did, honestly, they should go to jail." Indeed.

In that same interview, Trump said that he wouldn't personally lean on his Department of Justice one way or the other to go after Cheney and her J6 insurrection pimps.

Here in the normal part of the political world, we're all wondering why these people are so nervous if they haven't done anything wrong. I was a bit of a ne'er-do-well when I was a young man, and I never sought legal forgiveness for things I'd never done. Maybe it's just me, but that seems like a bit of a time-waster, as well as a lot of unnecessary stress.

There are two possibilities here. The first is that they are actually innocent but worry that the DOJ might color outside the lines and go rogue on them. As we all know, everything with the Left is projection. They only worry about this because it is precisely what has been happening with the Biden/Merrick Garland Justice Department.

That's not going to happen, but the lefties don't get that. They don't grasp that not everyone is on board with the way that they've been torturing the law and justice since 2021.

The more likely possibility, of course, is that they are all guilty of something and they know it.

The real reason that Lizzie, Schiff, Fauci, and Granny Maojackets are nervous is that almost everybody else knows it too.