Trump’s 'Take It or Leave It' Tariff Blitz Is Bigger Than Monday

Need another example of 'this isn't your grandfather's president?"

Forget quiet, back-channel diplomatic communications. President Trump grabbed a bullhorn, walked into the center of a mass of people, and blasted five words that reverberated off the walls:

"Take it or leave it!"

Twelve countries will receive letters from the president tomorrow, notifying them that their 90-day grace period is about to expire, much like a person realizing too late that their coffee was not decaf.

If they miss their July 9 cutoff, tariffs of up to 70 percent will hit them like a falling piano on a sidewalk.

The FO'd, and now they will FA.

A soft handshake of sorts was shared in April in the form of a 90-day grace period. This was the quiet warning that's been in diplomatic circles for generations. Except those circles have been made irrelevant.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cut to the chase:

The Dirty Dozen

Like the smartest kids in the room, some countries signed early without drama. However, others have been dragging their feet, including India, Japan, Canada, and the EU.

Those countries will be staring at that letter the way I used to when receiving service interruption notices without having a job.

The president isn't pressuring them; he's simply following through on what he said he'd do.

Instead of wanting to play fair with our country in trade, some of those countries seem like they're 'going to the mattresses.'

Australia is sending warnings about increasing prices. Dairy farms in Canada are holding their breath. Manufacturers in Mexico have been holding emergency meetings.

With industries totally depending on American buyers, it seems that nobody wants to be on the receiving end of a 70 percent slap.

Rebalancing trade imbalance should have taken place a long time ago. One penny at a time, we've been bled dry over decades, resulting in a $12 trillion deficit. That amount isn't abstract; over time, it was factory shut-downs, pensions disappearing, and vibrant towns dependent on 'the mill' being quiet.

Here's a list of the countries with their status:

Confirmed (by deal exclusions)

1. United Kingdom: Excluded (sealed a deal early)

2. Vietnam: Excluded (signed early, avoiding letters)

Likely Recipients (based on major trade partners)

3. India: No agreement yet, receiving letters this week

4. Japan: Negotiations stalled; letters expected

5. European Union: No bilateral accord in place, working on universal tariff framework

6. Canada: Included in letters; previously exempt under other rules, now on the hook

7. South Korea: Deadline approaching; no extension confirmed

Other Probable Recipients (based on common coverage)

8. Australia: Explicitly cited as facing letter/tariff pressure

9. Mexico: Though not always mentioned explicitly, it likely included under NAFTA adjustments that didn’t receive exemptions

10. China: Part of previous tariff moves and still mentioned in the broader policy framework

Remaining Slots (Likely Additional Trade Partners)

Based on global trade volume, the next two likely candidates include:

11. Thailand: Working on tariff accords and commonly discussed regionally

12. Indonesia: Referenced in ongoing trade talks and policy briefings

Fair is Fair

Nobody likes the idea of tariffs, but neither is surrendering an entire economy. The president has a relatively easy goal: if even one-third of those countries decided to step up, agree on something fair, and adjust their trade, jobs teetering on the edge of employment are suddenly in demand again.

Critics will scream about hikes in cost. They're right that we'll feel it when buying cars, household goods, and electronics.

However, the other half of the situation —the half that discusses long-term gain —is unsurprisingly overlooked.

The U.S. reclaims leverage that will be applied to good working-class towns, a boost of adrenaline that's long overdue.

It's funny that forcing honesty is called punishment.

All we're doing is the equivalent of paying your friend half the fuel for a road trip.

If you take advantage of news organizations, such as PJ Media, you'll know our White House now has been making that point since the election. The legacy press discovers kryptonite when "trying" to get close enough to the truth. So, silence.

To them, Trump is a reckless president who is ruining our good name worldwide. If, for once, a reporter takes notes when good journalists ask tough questions, they'd know those 12 countries represent over 95 percent of the trade imbalance.

Think about this. If your car's transmission keeps slipping out of gear and you have a wrench that not only fixes the tranny, but performs a tire alignment. That tool comes with some baggage. Perhaps it slows the flow of wiper fluid, doesn't cool the car sufficiently, or something else. Those reactions are temporary, but overall, the car returns to its factory-fresh condition.

Would you use that wrench?

Deadline Looms

Tomorrow, letters land in diplomatic mailrooms across the globe. Countries now face a stark choice: negotiate or face the consequences. Because after a 90-day grace period that whispered, “Shape up, or pay up,” Trump said it loud: “Take it or leave it!” No finesse. No nuance. Just a bold action. And that deadline? It’s coming faster than a recovery can be made.

No-Fuss Accountability

The president isn’t asking for fairness, he’s demanding it. He didn’t send an email or schedule a Zoom with suits. He grabbed the bullhorn and made it real. Now, India, Japan, Canada, and the EU, they’ll receive official notice and a new reality. It’s not pressure. It’s paper-backed by tariffs.

Small Businesses Stand to Gain

Subheadline-ready policy sounds fine in D.C., but this hits Main Street. I’m talking baking shops in Michigan, welders in Missouri, the ones who've been balancing every dime for years. If prices at the plant inch up, that's great; it's a sign the factory might be humming again. Because a tariff pact with just a third of those 12 nations could open doors that I’ve been locked since the mill’s lights went out.

Pain, But With Purpose

Yes, prices will tick up. Cars, laptops, dinner plates. It sucks. But it's better than letting entire industries vanish. A hit now may prevent collapse later. And collateral damage? It's inevitable. Few things worth fighting for come without a cost. We just have to keep the long view.

Leverage Is Not a Dirty Word

What’s funny is that honesty and leverage get called “savage.” But leverage, a hammer-smashing unfair trade deal, is overdue. This isn’t punishment. It’s pay-day parity. Remember: your friend only asks you to split fuel after 100 miles. That’s not greed. It’s fairness.

Propaganda vs. Reality

The legacy media calls this reckless. But if you listened carefully, you’d have heard the numbers: these 12 countries make up 95% of our trade deficit. Pulling that lever matters. Not because it’s flashy. Because it's consequential. But if you rely on mainstream outlets, you’ll miss it. Convenient.

Fix the Car, Ignore the Squeak

Your metaphorical car’s gearbox has been slipping for decades. Now you’ve got a wrench that realigns the drivetrain. Perhaps the wipers are slow or the fluid pressure has dropped. Temporary hiccups. But the whole car? Factory-fresh again.

Would you use that wrench?

Closing Shot

This isn’t Grandpa’s diplomacy. It isn’t a slow-burn compromise. This is fast, intentional leverage. This is American comeback energy. Whether they sign by July 9 or not, the message is the same: we’ve noticed the imbalance. We’re not silent anymore. And we expect fair play, because we built the market that enables the world.

Trump just stopped waiting. And, like it or not, the rest of the world will.

