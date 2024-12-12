The Morning Briefing: Christoper Wray Is Busy Googling 'No Extradition Treaty With United States'





Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kerzryck was just beginning to explore the dark side of having won a lifetime supply of breakfast burritos.

Well, we now have our biggest indication that things in the Trump 47 administration are going to be different than they were during the Trump 45 years.

During the first go-round, we had to wait four months for then-President Donald Trump to get rid of a toxic and useless FBI director. It wasn't until mid-May of 2017 that Russia collusion pimp James Comey was relieved of his duties.

This year, President-elect Trump has Comey's even more useless successor running for the hills before the next administration gets to work. This is from Paula:

FBI Director Christopher Wray announced on Wednesday that he would resign his position at the end of Joe Biden's term in office. "After weeks of careful thought, I've decided the right thing for the bureau is for me to serve until the end of the current administration in January and then step down," he said in a town hall with FBI employees. "My goal is to keep the focus on our mission — the indispensable work you're doing on behalf of the American people every day. In my view, this is the best way to avoid dragging the bureau deeper into the fray, while reinforcing the values and principles that are so important to how we do our work."

Wray is the one who dragged the FBI into the fray, so his concern about dragging it deeper isn't all that noble. He has gleefully allowed his people to operate as Joe Biden's political goon squad for the last four years. They're all nervous about Trump, Pam Bondi, and Kash Patel being in charge because they know that new management will prioritize the purging of rogue elements.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is one of the many once-vaunted institutions in the United States that people have lost faith in, and Christopher Wray is the face of that demise. He will leave behind a legacy that will only be viewed fondly only by the mentally unstable lefties who are still caught up in the J6 fever dream.

This is from something that Catherine wrote yesterday:

FBI Director Chris Wray’s resignation has been announced, and, as FBI whistleblowers Kyle Seraphin and Steve Friend emphasized, he leaves a legacy of abuses, weaponization of federal power, and political bias behind. Soon after it was announced that Wray told an FBI employee town hall he was stepping down, Seraphin slammed Wray in exclusive comments to PJ Media. “Chris Wray's announced departure from the FBI represents a tacit acknowledgment of his failure to lead the Bureau,” Seraphin told me. Friend, meanwhile, described himself as “ecstatic” at Wray’s resignation.

It will be interesting to see how rank and file agents respond to Wray's absence and the New Trump Order next year. It would be nice to think that they all haven't been infected by the Garland-Wray rot during the Biden years.

Wray is an uncomfortable reminder of Trump's personnel disasters in his first term. He was appointed because Chris Christie told Trump he'd be good for the job. One turncoat saddled him with another. As I wrote in July of last year, not firing Wray before he left office was the biggest failure of Trump's first term.

I used the phrase last week, but it applies here: Wray is a cautionary tale for Trump's second term. He can't be trusting Chris Christie-like people for advice. Thus far, most of the personnel choices for round two seem to by solid. Trump seems to have learned from his mistakes.

Now I can't wait for Kash Patel to get there and start putting the FBI's house in order.

Everything Isn't Awful

Same.

This is how pandas clean their houses..😂 pic.twitter.com/LryNVV2Ukr — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 11, 2024

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

So Rosie O’Donnell says we need nationalized healthcare in the United States.



Why?



Because she has herpes. pic.twitter.com/fTfZxkEXJf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 11, 2024

Bee Me

McDonald’s Surpasses FBI In Number Of Shooters Apprehended In 2024 https://t.co/iywFPbp7gs pic.twitter.com/GVmA70cMaD — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 11, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

The Snow Queen Flies Through the Winter's Night pic.twitter.com/1VysxXfLn6 — Edmund Dulac (@Edmund_Dulac) November 29, 2024

Kabana Comedy/Tunes