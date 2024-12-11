WATCH: Sen. Kennedy Humiliates General Who Called Trump Supporters 'Fascists'

Sen. John Kennedy’s exchange with Retired Army Maj. Gen. Randy Manner during a recent Senate hearing was nothing short of epic. Kennedy, a master of political discourse, delivered a blistering takedown of Manner’s past comments on President Trump and his supporters during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday. Manner was testifying about the incoming administration’s plans for mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens.

Manner began his opening statement by highlighting his 35 years of service in the military, including roles such as Deputy Commanding General of the United States Third Army in Kuwait and Acting Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau. He praised the U.S. military, which has become a joke under Joe Biden, as “the envy of the world,” admired by allies and feared by enemies. Manner emphasized the “diverse” backgrounds of military personnel, noting that despite their differences, they are united in upholding values like “duty, honor, integrity, respect, selfless service, loyalty, personal courage, and excellence.”

Manner also expressed “grave concern” about President-elect Trump’s plan to use the military for mass deportations, warning that it could cause “significant harm” to both the military institution and its service members.

Retired Army major general: For over 35 years, I served in the Army and the National Guard ... I’m gravely concerned President-elect Trump’s plan to use the military for mass deportation could “cause significant harm” to the “armed forces and service members themselves.” pic.twitter.com/CsLnfyhEzd — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) December 10, 2024

Sen. Kennedy quickly exposed him as an anti-Trump partisan. He confronted Manner about an incendiary statement the general made on CNN in October. “On October 14th of this year, you went on CNN,” Kennedy began, setting the stage for a sharp examination. He then quoted Manner’s words aloud: “'President Trump is not like any sane leader. I’m very proud of General Milley for saying that President Trump is a total fascist to Bob Woodward. If he, as chairman of the Joint Chiefs, is calling the president a fascist, I’m so proud of him for breaking that barrier.'”

Kennedy wasn’t going to let Manner off easy. “Did I read that accurately?” he pressed.

The retired general begrudgingly agreed, acknowledging the accuracy of the quote Kennedy read. What followed was a textbook display of Kennedy’s ability to expose hypocrisy and intellectual arrogance.

Kennedy took a direct approach, asking Manner, “You think you’re smarter than the American people, don’t you?” The general quickly denied it, but Kennedy was relentless: “You think you’re more virtuous than the American people, don’t you, General?”

At this point, Manner, visibly flustered, tried to dismiss the question, calling the senator’s remarks an “insult.” But Kennedy wasn’t done.

The senator brought the conversation back to Manner’s initial claims about duty, honor, and respect — values Manner supposedly holds dear. “Duty, honor, and respect — you talked about that in your opening statement, didn’t you?” Kennedy asked, driving the point home. Manner, now boxed into a corner, acknowledged the senator’s statement, and Kennedy immediately turned to his next question: “Ms. Moran said, ‘By their actions, you know what someone’s character is like.’ You agree with that?”

Manner’s quick response of “Of course” signaled his acknowledgment that actions speak louder than words.

However, Kennedy was keenly aware that Manner’s own actions, like publicly calling a sitting president a fascist, revealed a character that contradicted the very values he claimed to uphold.

Who did Democrats invite to defend illegal immigration today?



Someone who thinks Pres. Trump and the people voted for him are fascists. pic.twitter.com/HgR2ER6LQI — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) December 10, 2024

In less than five minutes, Kennedy laid bare the hollow nature of Manner’s rhetoric. Through sharp questioning, Kennedy revealed a man who is blinded by hatred of Trump, not a man who is committed to protecting Americans.

It was a masterclass in political confrontation, one that left no doubt about who held the moral high ground in the exchange.