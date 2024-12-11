Pro-Transgender Activist Assaults Nancy Mace at U.S. Capitol

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) revealed in a post on X that an individual assaulted her on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday over her stance on keeping biological men out of women’s spaces, according to Mace.

"I was physically accosted tonight on Capitol grounds over my fight to protect women," she reported. "Capitol police have arrested him. All the violence and threats keep proving our point. Women deserve to be safe. Your threats will not stop my fight for women!"

Last month, Mace introduced legislation to bar biological men who “identify” as women from using women’s restrooms at the Capitol. The bill was in response to the election of Tim “Sarah” McBride (D-Del.), a transgender-identifying man, to the House of Representatives.

“Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say. I mean, this is a biological man," Mace said at the time, pointing out that McBride “does not belong in women’s spaces, women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, period, full stop.”

Ultimately, legislation proved unnecessary, as House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) implemented a policy barring biological men from using women’s restrooms in the Capitol. However, that doesn't mean the policy will remain in place should the Democrats win control of Congress in the future.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex," Speaker Johnson said.

“It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol," Johnson added. “Women deserve women’s only spaces.”

To his credit, McBride chose not to fight the policy.

“I'm not here to fight about bathrooms,” he said in a statement. “I'm here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families. Like all members, I will follow the rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them.”

However, he also said, “This effort to distract from the real issues facing this country hasn't distracted me over the last several days, as I've remained hard at work preparing to represent the greatest state in the union come January."

The Capitol Police confirmed to The Daily Wire that officers arrested 33-year-old James McIntyre of Illinois on Tuesday evening for assaulting a U.S. representative. McIntyre now faces charges of assaulting a government official, according to authorities.

“Just before 6:00 p.m., the Member of Congress’ office reported an incident in the Rayburn House Office Building,” the Capitol Police told The Daily Wire. “House Division officers, and agents with the Threat Assessment Section, tracked down the suspect.”

McIntyre passed through security screening before entering the congressional buildings, where the incident is said to have taken place. Capitol Police noted that “the Rayburn House Office Building was open to the public at the time of the incident.”

The radical left is desperate to force men into women's spaces and will stop at nothing to completely erase women. Here at PJ Media, we will always stand up for real women and against the transgender cult. Our stance often puts us at risk of being censored and demonetized.

