New UK Play Reveals the Gulf Between the Left’s Fantasies and Reality

The left is at war with reality and is always busy constructing a fantasy world in which its delusions are true. The construction of these fantasies has become a veritable cottage industry, and that industry is booming in Britain even more than it is in the U.S. A new play shows how it works, and how far from reality the left has really strayed.

On Saturday, The Spectator reviewed a new play called “Expendable,” which you can catch, if you have the stomach, until Dec. 21 at London’s venerable West End theatre, The Royal Court. According to The Spectator, “Expendable” is “an urgent bulletin from the front line of the grooming gang scandal in the north of England.” The Royal Court website is no less effusive, saying: “Playwright Emteaz Hussain‘s Expendable spotlights the often-overlooked voices of Pakistani women, delving into the shortcomings of law enforcement, politicians, and the media.”

Wow! A play about the grooming gang scandal? It might have seemed for a fleeting moment as if the Sceptered Isle, which of late has been behaving more like the Blinkered Isle, was actually coming to its senses. Shedding some light on the seldom-heard voices of Pakistani women also sounds like a capital idea, particularly in this context. Those women could inform the London audience, and the world, about how the Qur’an directs men to beat women from whom they “fear disobedience” (4:34). They could tell us about how it devalues a woman’s testimony (2:282) and inheritance rights (4:11), and allows for the marriage, and even the divorce, of prepubescent girls (65:4). They could tell us about honor killings, the jailing of rape victims, and more.

As you likely have already figured out, however, that’s not what “Expendable” is about at all. “The setting,” The Spectator tells us, “is a kitchen in Yorkshire where Zara is trying to keep her family together after her son, Raheel, was outed as a rape suspect by a national newspaper.” It’s not just the shame of the charge; it’s the attendant harassment from racist Englishmen: “White thugs dump parcels of excrement on their porch and Zara cowers under the kitchen table, too scared to answer the door. The racists have mounted a mass demonstration, supported by the cops, which causes local bus services to be cancelled.”

This is essentially a one hundred percent inversion of the reality in Britain today. There aren’t any “white thugs” who are menacing poor, huddled groups of fearful Muslims under the approving eye of the police. Instead, far-left Prime Minister Keir Starmer has earned the nickname “Two-Tier Keir” for cracking down harshly on the mildest of protests against mass migration and the Islamization of Britain. Starmer oversaw the imprisonment of people who posted rude statements on social media or chanted slogans that the government found offensive. Meanwhile, police notoriously turned a blind eye to Muslims who were genuinely violent.

Having started off badly, “Expendable” just gets worse: “Every Muslim in town is terrified of a white vigilante gang who recently targeted a blameless Yemeni pensioner and kicked him to death. It gets worse. Zara and her daughter, Sofia, join a peaceful counter-demonstration, but the heavy-handed cops arrest ten innocent Muslims and charge them with violent disorder. Meanwhile, the white thugs are free to scrawl ‘Rape capital of the UK’ across the side of the local mosque.”

This is the kind of thing that makes for a hit play these days, but it’s nothing like what’s really happening. The British police do not single out Muslims and ignore “white” violence. Instead, they have demonstrated their pro-Muslim bias on numerous occasions, even telling some English counter-protesters to take down a lone Israeli flag while pro-Hamas demonstrators waved Palestine flags everywhere.

Then there are the “whites” in “Expendable” who scrawl “rape capital of the UK” on the mosque. Here again, this is an inversion of reality. We have seen numerous churches daubed with Islamic graffiti. Mosques, however, are not being targeted. And as for the charge, “August 26 [2024] marked ten years since the publication of the Jay Report, an independent inquiry into child sexual exploitation in the British town of Rotherham. The 2014 report found that at least 1,400 underage girls were abused predominantly by Muslim men of Pakistani heritage between 1997 and 2013 in this South Yorkshire town."

As shattered, staggering, dhimmi Britain enters its final period as a free society, its leftist intelligentsia are indulging their fantasies about how much poor Muslims are persecuted in what was once the land of Churchill. To dramatize this farce properly would take not the author of “Expendable,” but no one less capable than William Shakespeare. The Bard, however, would not recognize his old homeland.