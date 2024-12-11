'Unwoke' Free-for-All #82: People Who Hate Religion Shouldn't Get Time Off for Christmas

Stephen Kruiser | 4:17 PM on December 11, 2024
Townhall Media

Sure, at first we were going to be mostly tongue-in-cheek about this topic, but then the passion kicked in. Once Kevin and I began reminding ourselves of just how casually people bag on Christianity, our tongues weren't so in-cheeky anymore. 

Allow us to be the Grinches who start your cars so you can go to work on Christmas Day, all ye who disparage religion. 

Kevin is always the nicer of the two of us, but the Grinch line was his. Our Grinch hearts won't be growing bigger anytime soon, by the way. By the end of this episode, I'm doling out lumps of coal to the children of the people who hate Christmas.

BOUNDARIES MUST BE ESTABLISHED, PEOPLE.

I did eventually carve out a couple of exceptions; I'm not completely immune to the Christmas spirit, after all. My "Naughty" list for this subject remains fairly extensive, though. Also, I reserve the right to amend it and make it stricter at any time.

It's fun to have recorded two weeks in a row for the first time in a long time. We thought it was three, but we drink. We had a great time with this one, and we hope you will, too. 

Enjoy!

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America.

