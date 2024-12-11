West Point Caught Lying About Hegseth’s Acceptance There

West Point has admitted to sharing blatantly false information about Pete Hegseth’s acceptance to the prestigious U.S. military academy. Hegseth himself provided evidence to undercut West Point’s claim, which the academy now asserts was made in “error.” This is another illustration of why we need a Defense Secretary who will clean house and enact reforms at the military academies and in the active duty forces.

Advertisement

Leftist ProPublica reached out to West Point and asked if Hegseth had indeed been accepted there. West Point said no, but Hegseth subsequently posted his acceptance letter on X. A ProPublica editor admitted the error and that the military Academy had apologized for it, but the question remains if the false information was provided through incompetence or out of a vindictive dislike for Trump’s defense secretary pick.

I happen to know that Biden’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin made jabs at Hegseth during a recent speech at West Point (following his public criticism). Do some West Point employees agree with Austin and want to see Hegseth’s nomination fail? After all, West Point authorities were COVID-19 vaccine tyrants and they are on board with woke DEI — they even offer minors in diversity and inclusion studies. Hegseth wants to get rid of DEI propaganda and policies in the U.S. military. Its advocates are no doubt piqued.

Flashback: Happy Veterans’ Day: West Point Gives Unvaxxed Cadets 10 Hours to Get Vaccine or Face Punishment

Regardless of the reason, incompetence or wokeness, at least one West Point employee did in fact share false information with a major news outlet. Hegseth posted on Dec. 11, “We understand that ProPublica (the Left Wing hack group) is planning to publish a knowingly false report that I was not accepted to West Point in 1999. Here’s my letter of acceptance signed by West Point Superintendent, Lieutenant General Daniel Christman, US Army.”

Advertisement

ProPublica editor Jesse Eisinger admitted that Hegseth’s team had notified the outlet that the information provided by West Point was incorrect and that Hegseth still had his acceptance letter. ProPublica decided to go with West Point’s story, only to be discomfited when Hegseth sent it the image of his letter.

“We went back to West Point. They apologized,” Eisinger wrote, before making the mystifying statement, “No, we are not publishing a story. This is how journalism is supposed to work.” Apparently, he thinks journalists are meant to pass on big stories to protect government institutions at all costs.

10/ We went back to West Point. They apologized.



An Army spokesman wrote: pic.twitter.com/HFN76mOSOh — Jesse Eisinger (@eisingerj) December 11, 2024

The West Point statement Eisinger shared called its original statement “incorrect” and said that “further review of an achieved [sic] database” led employees to realize “this statement was in error… we apologize for this."

For Our VIPs: Daniel Penny: An Example of the Best Type of Masculinity

West Point has rightly been renowned as a prestigious academic and military institution for over a hundred years, and many patriotic young Americans still attend it. But traitors and fools have held high positions there in the past, and now it is certainly true that the academy needs to be reformed under Donald Trump and Hegseth to ditch the woke politics and focus on its mission of training excellent officers.