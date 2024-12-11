Who Inspired the Accused CEO Murderer More, the Unabomber or Michael Moore?

Because every major evil-doer usually has a so-called manifesto, an explanation letter or rationale to excuse their inhumanity to others, the media always ask investigators to get a copy of it. Well, most of the time, anyway. Corporate media never fought very hard to get the Nashville shooter's manifesto, for example. And now, the manifesto of the accused murderer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO has been released, but it is still censored by major corporate media as of this writing.

Aren't they interested in why the guy says he did it?

Even the Washington Post, at the behest of the FBI, published the Unabomber's treatise, all 35,000 words of it.

Accused killer Luigi Mangione and his two-and-a-half page rationale for why he shot Brian Thompson as the CEO walked to a work event in Manhattan contains some eye-opening observations. But none is so compelling as the reference to "But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore), decades ago and the problems simply remain."

The Rosenthal and Moore referenced in the sick letter are former New York Times reporter Elisabeth Rosenthal and filmmaker Michael Moore. Rosenthal wrote a book about the healthcare industry. Michael Moore, of course, produced his agitprop documentary called "Sicko" about how communist Cuba's health care system is better, cheaper, and more efficient than the U.S. system. The movie was a total con. Cuban authorities took Moore to the finest, though still comparatively subpar, medical facilities where they treated a number of patients, including people harmed after responding to the 9/11 attack in Manhattan. Socialized medicine is the best, Moore enthused.

Many people have connected Mangione to Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, because he left a comment on Goodreads about Kaczynski's book. But, as I reported in "Michael Moore Makes a Cameo in Murderer's Manifesto and We've Got Questions About Why Media Are Hiding it," the two manifestos don't have much in common.

Police believe, however, that Mangione was inspired by the Unabomber because of his comment. ABC News reported:

"Mangione may have found inspiration in Ted Kaczynski—the violent, anti-technology extremist known as the Unabomber—echoing in his note and reflecting in his targeting a similar mindset of the need for unilateral action to bring attention to abusive corporate actions," the report said. "He appeared to view the targeted killing of the company's highest-ranking representative as a symbolic takedown and a direct challenge to its alleged corruption and 'power games,' asserting in his note he is the "'first to face it with such brutal honesty,'" the report said, directly quoting Mangione's writing.

Kaczynski's brother, David, turned in his brother after he realized he wrote the manifesto. He tells NBC News that he'd be horrified if Mangione drew any inspiration from the screed.

"His actions are like a virus," David Kaczynski said in a phone interview. "They could be like a virus unless they understand he was a very angry and disturbed man. It doesn't mean his ideas are ideas of a lunatic, but his behavior, I believe, is the behavior of a lunatic." "To the extent that he may have attributed at all to sort of normalizing or recasting the violent acts as beneficial to humanity is a terrible mistake," David Kaczynski added. "Just like acts of love can send out waves of benefit to other people, to humanity at-large in ways we can see and ways we can't see," David Kaczynski said, "acts of violence do the same thing, albeit in a very negative manner. It really gives me a great deal of personal pain to think my brother's actions have in any way contributed to influencing a man like this to kill an innocent human being."

It's arguable that Michael Moore's agitprop movie had more to do with the actions of the accused murderer than the Unabomber. The fans think so, anyway.

Michael Moore’s Sicko is an excellent documentary if you want to understand why people are so angry and are treating this as a celebratory occasion. pic.twitter.com/TFeM7EesEb — The Jobfather™️ 🇯🇲🇨🇦🇬🇧 (@TheJobfather__) December 7, 2024

Sure, it's full of "over exaggerations and inaccuracies," but it feels right.

Look Kyle is definitely sorta right but Michael Moore's documentary "Sicko" is full of over exaggerations and inaccuracies. It was an example of why Medicare For All advocates failed during the Obama presidency. https://t.co/LBez9hhNhw — AaronD⬆️🧢🥷🥋🇺🇸 (@w1_aaron) December 11, 2024

Michael Moore hasn't issued a statement about being name-checked by the accused assassin.

@MMFlint Any comment on the accused killer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO invoking your name in his manifesto? — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) December 11, 2024

So which manifesto had more impact on the alleged killer? Maybe his trial will reveal all.

In the end, however, it's not what is in the message, it's what the crazed killer does with it that is the important thing. That behavior must be punished.

