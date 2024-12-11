Michael Moore Makes a Cameo in Murderer's Manifesto and We've Got Questions About Why Media Are Hiding it

The two-and-a-half-page-long 'manifesto' of the alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO's murderer is being selectively quoted by the media, but they're censoring the entire thing. You can read for yourself below what appears to be Luigi Mangione's rationale — his manifesto — for murdering a father of two. Spoiler Alert: Michael Moore makes a cameo. But back in the 1990s, the media printed the multi-murderer Unabomber's 35,000-word treatise on how awful modernity is. What's the difference? Read on for answers.

Both the Unabomber and Luigi Mangione had mental breakdowns. Both thought they were heroic and smarter than most. They both believed they had a unique insight into the troubles of the world and that they could solve them.

Both Mangione and Ted Kaczynski were wunderkinds. Mangione went to Stanford and Penn, and Kaczynski went to Harvard.

Kaczynski skipped grades and ended up at Harvard University at the age of 16. He spent three years in the CIA's LSD experiment, code-named MK Ultra, which sought a truth serum of sorts to non-violently get the truth out of their rivals without using torture. Some believe that the experiments triggered Kaczynski's schizophrenia.

It's unclear what prompted Mangione's break, but it's believed to have to do with his back injury and subsequent surgery after which he "spiraled" out of control enough to shoot another man in the back.

Kaczynski eventually found solace in a 140-square-foot cabin in Montana that he and his brother built as kids.

Mangione traveled to hostels in Hawaii to get away from his previous life until his back issues forced him to seek help. He's believed to have gone to San Francisco for a time, which is where his mother filed a missing person report on him.

Kaczynski, wrote his manifesto, called "Industrial Society and its Future," to explain his motives for sending homemade, untraceable bombs to universities and airlines. His janky but effective bombs, made from scrap, killed three people and maimed and injured two dozen others over 17 years. A Kaczynski bomb detonated on an American Airlines plane in 1979, leaving two dozen people suffering from smoke inhalation.

By contrast, Mangione's manifesto is short. It's accompanied by spiral notebooks full of what Mangione says are "to-do" lists. But the body of his writings, which he obviously hoped we would read one day, reveals a savior complex and the hubris and egocentrism of a broken young man who believed, "Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.”

Here's Mangione's manifesto that was exclusively reported by The Intercept's Ken Klippenstein on his Substack.

I've separated the sentences to make it easier to read.

To the Feds, I'll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone. This was fairly trivial: some elementary social engineering, basic CAD, a lot of patience. The spiral notebook, if present, has some straggling notes and To Do lists that illuminate the gist of it. My tech is pretty locked down because I work in engineering so probably not much info there. I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done. Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy. United is the [indecipherable] largest company in the US by market cap, behind only Apple, Google, Walmart. It has grown and grown, but as our life expectancy? No the reality is, these [indecipherable] have simply gotten too powerful, and they continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allwed them to get away with it. Obviously the problem is more complex, but I do not have space, and frankly I do not pretend to be the most qualified person to lay out the full argument. But many have illuminated the corruption and greed (e.g.: Rosenthal, Moore), decades ago and the problems simply remain. It is not an issue of awareness at this point, but clearly power games at play. Evidently I am the first to face it with such brutal honesty.”

Bottom line: It's too big a company. It was too powerful. Movie maker Michael Moore pointed out what was wrong with the American healthcare system, and he must be right. And I'm just the guy to solve the problem.

A big thanks to Klippenstein for pushing the manifesto out into the public domain.

The corporate media have censored the entire manifesto, choosing only to divulge a couple sentences. However, the Unabomber's manifesto was printed in the Washington Post. It's an interesting story which I write about nearby.

The leftist, corporate media may not have wanted to see the through-line between leftist Michael Moore's film, "Sicko," and Brian Thompson's murder. They may not want Americans to see the connection between the creation of the too-big-to-fail health insurance conglomerates that were necessitated and rewarded by ObamaCare.

Perhaps it's just a little too uncomfortable to note that with the increase of government power over healthcare the high costs would trigger fewer subsidies and result in rationing services. Since ObamaCare was instituted, Americans' life expectancies dropped for the first time in modern American history.

Mangione's manifesto highlights all of these issues, but he just wasn't smart enough to figure out why they really happened.

Ted Kaczynski was drugged at Harvard. Maybe that's what metaphorically happened to Mangione when he was immersed in the leftism of the Ivy Leagues.

Maybe that's why the media don't want you to read it.