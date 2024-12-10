We All Know Who Should Be Time's Person of the Year, and it Ain't Kamala

After coming up for air after illnesses and birthday celebrations (not a good combo), I emerged to discover that Kamala Harris is a leading candidate for Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year.' My first thought was, "What the hell is wrong with these people" and my second was, "Pfft, it's Time Magazine, who cares?" Then I got ticked off.

What used to be known as Time's "Man of the Year" was filled with despots, weirdos, brainiacs, and groups of people, such as "The American Fighting Man" and "American Soldiers." Bill Clinton was paired with Ken Starr for one year.

Let's agree that the Time brand has taken a hit since former commie spy Whitaker Chambers wrote in its pages. The once-august publication has muddled the differences between honorable and notorious by featuring the likes of Hitler, Saddam Hussein, and other tyrants on the cover hoping to shock the conscience of the American public. Gee, Hitler did some bad stuff, but we didn't say he was a hero or anything, you can almost hear them telling irate subscribers.

The magazine beclowns itself regularly by naming someone insipid. Bono was part of an ensemble of musical do-gooders. The moneyed leftists at Occupy Wall Street were given the 2011 honor as "Protesters" won the award. They were reprised as the #MeToo protesters. Shockingly, Antifa and BLM were not feted.

We're happy to report that Winston Churchill made the cover for saving the world.

Barack Obama was featured twice for winning the presidency twice. Donald Trump won the honor after his shock 2016 election.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the "Spirit of Ukraine" won the honor in 2022. One expects the hand of Victoria Nuland somewhere in the background making phone calls to get that done.

Taylor Swift won the cover in 2023 even though Elon Musk bought Twitter that year and turned it into a free speech platform while shining a light on the government's conspiracy to censor the American people. Fearlessness and nobility used to be more laudable accomplishments than selling concert tickets. My, have things changed.

And here we are in 2024.

Who should be Time Magazine's Person of the Year?

Donald Trump

Bibi Netanyahu

Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg

Kamala Harris

Kate Middleton

Joe Rogan

Jerome Powell

Claudia Sheinbaum

Yulia Navalnaya pic.twitter.com/rYvU453FVH — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) December 10, 2024

This year, the contenders are Kamala Harris, followed, in alphabetical order, by Kate Middleton, Elon Musk, Yulia Navalnaya, Israel's leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, podcaster Joe Rogan, the first woman president of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum. Bringing up the rear are Donald Trump and Mark Zuckerberg, who both have won before. What's Kate doing there? She has survived cancer and is very pretty.

Believe it or not, loser Kamala Harris is leading the chattering class for the top honor. She should receive it only if Time Magazine wants to disappear down the hole of ignominious irrelevancy. Then, the magazine should knock itself out. Ga head, pick Kamala, ya big dopes.

But there's only one person who should be chosen and, of course, that's Donald Trump.

Let's break out Kamala's Venn Diagram and do some matching.

Kamala Harris wouldn't have lost were it not for Donald Trump. The Democrat machine was behind her, but Trump was gutsier.

Elon Musk gave up any non-partisan airs after July 13, the day Trump was shot, rose up, and stuck a defiant fist in the air shouting to the country to "fight, fight, fight." That moment changed Musk's life. He threw all of his support behind Trump because he saw what the man was made of. It was nothing less than raw courage. Other powerful tech executives and founders followed.

Arguably, if you were going to fete podcaster, Joe Rogan, 2022 would have been the year, when he defied the COVID information operators and withstood the onslaught from haters. It took guts and courage to stand up to that mob. But in 2024, more tellingly, Rogan interviewed Trump for nearly three hours and offered the same time to Harris. The podcaster threw his considerable leverage behind Donald Trump just days before the election.

The Biden-Harris spending-palooza put Powell in the hot seat. Powell was not able to stop the feckless, debauched, and immoral Biden from changing course to stop runaway inflation, which Trump used as a brickbat against the regime.

Netanyahu defied the world, cleaned out Iran's terrorist puppets, and went after the mullahs too. He'll soon have a friend in the White House.

Sheinbaum, an AMLO protege, will soon see what it's like to have a strong president presiding over the country to her north who won't take her crap.

Many of the top contenders for "Person of the Year" owe part of their success or colossal failure to Donald Trump.

There is only one who lost and kept fighting. Only one who came back, bucked the machine, knocked off three political dynasties, got shot, stood up, and told people to "fight, fight, fight!" in a display of raw, unalloyed courage on behalf of the American people.

We know who should be Time's "Person of the Year," even if Time may not.

And it's sure as hell not Kamala.