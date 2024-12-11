Sickening 'Wanted' Posters Targeting Corporate Execs Pop Up Across NYC

The way some people have responded to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO and father of two Brian Thompson is absolutely sickening. Over the last 24 to 48 hours, I've seen people online cheering on the suspect, Luigi Mangione, and calling him everything from a "hero" to an "icon" to a "thirst trap." Some people — looking at you Taylor Lorenz — said they felt "joy" about the murder and posted the names of other insurance executives online.

But now they've taken their hate and vulgarity offline to the streets of New York. Several people reported across various social media platforms on Wednesday that someone had hung "wanted" posters throughout New York City, featuring the names and photos of other executives in the healthcare and insurance industries. The posters included one of Thompson with a giant red "X" crossed over his face.

‘Wanted’ posters targeting health insurance company CEOs spotted in NYCpic.twitter.com/iI86HDIvh6 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) December 11, 2024

Wanted posters of healthcare CEOs are starting to pop up in NYC. pic.twitter.com/tyiRPoKLin — Creepy (@creepydotorg) December 11, 2024

According to TMZ, it's not limited to healthcare and insurance executives. Someone hung posters of the Goldman Sachs CEO and CFO near their offices. The New York Post reports that some of the posters say "HEALTH CARE CEOS SHOULD NOT FEEL SAFE" and include the words "DENY," "DEFEND," and "DEPOSE." These are the same words that were on the bullets Mangione allegedly used to kill Thompson.

The posters also feature each executive's salary. And according to ABC, some of the posters say "UnitedHealthcare killed everyday people for the sake of profit. As a result Brian Thompson was denied his claim to life. Who will be denied next?" and include bullet-shaped graphics.

The New York Police Department issued a warning to the public on Tuesday through a bulletin, which was obtained by ABC News. It said, "Both prior to and after the suspected perpetrator's identification and arrest, some online users across social media platforms reacted positively to the killing, encouraged future targeting of similar executives, and shared conspiracy theories regarding the shooting."

Of course, it probably doesn't help that people like prominent Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have gone on television and said things like "you can only push people so far." Warren appeared on MSNBC with Joy Reid this week and said, "What happens when you turn this into the billionaires run it all, is they get the opportunity to squeeze every last penny. And look...violence is never the answer. This guy gets a trial, who has allegedly killed the CEO of UnitedHealth... but you can only push people so far, and then, they start to take matters into their own hands." Wow.

For what it's worth, Warren supposedly walked back her statement on Wednesday and said, "Violence is never the answer. Period. I should have been much clearer that there is never a justification for murder."

