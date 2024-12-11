The Morning Briefing: I Hope Trump Isn't Planning On Much Bipartisanship Next Year

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Tudgrüve had a difficult time describing the freedom he felt when clogging in a kilt while watching "The Andy Griffith Show."

Advertisement

We still hear and read about bipartisanship as if it were some noble goal to be pursued, even though the whole idea has been perverted for so long that it's lost any worth it might have once had. For as long as I can remember, it's meant "Republicans caving to the Democrats." Any legislation that the propagandists in the mainstream media refer to as bipartisan is always a win for the Dems.

Let's say that hadn't been the case though, and the notion of bipartisanship hadn't long ago been poisoned. Right now, the people on the other side of the aisle are not giving anyone on this side to seek common ground.

One doesn't have to look long or far to find evidence of the American Left's emotional unwellness. It's only Wednesday and this week is already full of examples. We discussed in yesterday's Briefing that they're lauding the lunatic who executed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson while also pretending that Jordan Neely was a saint who was brutally murdered by Daniel Perry. As the headline to a VIP post Matt wrote yesterday said, "The Left Keeps Supporting Truly Evil People."

Matt goes over a lot of the criminal scum who have historically been favorites of the Democrats, like cop murderer Mumia Abu-Jamal. Again, I'm thinking more recently though. The Democrats have been big supporters of the Black Lives Matter thugs and the Free Palestine idiots.

Advertisement

Pro-riot, pro-terrorists, pro-assassin — these are your 2024 Democrats. There is no common ground to be found with people like this.

Leftists are acting out all over the place. Over at Townhall, my colleague Rebecca Downs wrote about Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) being accosted on Capitol Hill by a "pro-trans man" yesterday.

My friend and HotAir colleague John Sexton covered an anti-Semitic attack on the home of a University of Michigan regent.

And this is from something that Sarah wrote for us:

"Since being elected to Congress, I have been swatted at least nine times—deliberate attempts to provoke a deadly police response through false and highly exaggerated threats," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) posted on X on Monday. Unfortunately, the most recent swatting incident at MTG's home in Rome, Ga., resulted in the death of an innocent victim.

Those stories are all from yesterday, by the way.

The Democrats have either explicitly or implicitly sanctioned every issue that motivates these psychos. Because they are a protected political species in the mainstream media, no Democratic politician is ever asked to disavow the likes of the campus brownshirts or the Black Lives Matter rioters.

I wrote yesterday that the Republicans have to stop acting like pansies when they're back in the majority. In the past, they have rolled over and played dead for Democrats who were far less insane than this lot. The GOP needs to take a cage match mentality into being in charge next year.

Advertisement

They've got the right guy at the top for that.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

When your vegetarian friends invite you for dinner.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/RYv34pa3RV — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) December 10, 2024

PJ Media

Me. Republicans Have to Learn How to Stop Being Pansies When They Have the Majority

VodkaPundit. Just Go Ahead and Take the 'Elect' out of 'President-elect Trump' Already

Trump Trolls Trudeau, Praises ‘Great State of Canada’

Suspected Healthcare CEO Murderer 'Spiraled' Out of Control After Back Surgery

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Sunny Hostin Days Numbered on 'The View'?

Belmont Club: The Road From Damascus

The Marxism in Front of You That You Can't Unsee, Volume II - Black Lives Shattered

WATCH: Scott Jennings Exposes the Left’s Inability to Distinguish Good From Bad

Greater Idaho Movement and Other Secessionist Groups Await Trump's Support

Disgusting: Swatting Email Involving Marjorie Taylor Greene's Home Ends in Fatal Tragedy

New Test Scores Show 4th and 8th Graders Falling Further Behind in Math

Democrat Defection: Florida Rep Switches to the Republican Party

In Which a McDonald's Employee Helps Catch a Murder Suspect

Advertisement

Family of Beloved Reality TV Star Shares Troubling Health Update

Why the Left Fears Pete Hegseth’s Crusader Tattoos

You Won't Believe Why Tim Walz Was 'Surprised' at the GOP's November Landslide

MSNBC Wonders Why Trump Called Justin Trudeau a ‘Governor,’ Blames ‘His Confusion’

A Million Degrees of Separation: You Won't Believe How Rachel Maddow Connected Luigi Mangione to Trump

We All Know Who Should Be Time's Person of the Year, and it Ain't Kamala

Good times next year. Justice Department Spied on Incoming FBI Director Kash Patel

The Mainstream Media FINALLY Admits Obamacare Is a Failure

Townhall Mothership

Nancy Mace Says She Was 'Accosted' on Capitol Hill

Well, she's stupid, so...Amy Klobuchar's Comments About FBI Director Come Back to Haunt Her

'Pack Your Bags': Republican Senators Preview Trump's Deportation Plan

Sorry, Kari, Trump Is Going for Someone else as Ambassador to Mexico

Men's Health Gun Ownership Survey Downright Fascinating

Cam&Co. Gun Rights Advocate Says Biden's White House Gun Control Office Should Be Replaced

What New York Times Left Out of Its 'Ghost Gun' Explainer

The Left-Wing Pushback on DOGE Sounds Like the Return of Occupy Wall Street

Jewish UM Regent's Home Vandalized: 'This is Terrorism'

Have another sandwich, Al. Bragg to Merchan: How About Freezies No Erasies?

Advertisement

FEMA: Depends What Your Definition of 'Tent' Is UPDATE

WATCH: Extraordinary Revelations From Daniel Penny During Fox News Interview

Tom Homan Uses Salty Language to Tell Chicagoans Their City Will Be 'Ground Zero' for Mass Deportations

Postmaster General Has Meltdown, Throws Tantrum in Congressional Hearing

I'm in. Rob Schneider Says He's Going to Create the 'Opposite' of 'The View'

CBS News Notes Health Insurance Costs Have Skyrocketed, but Can't Seem to Figure Out Why

Oh. Black Lives Matter Claims They've Been Busy 'Uplifting Black Joy Every Single Day'

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

The Return of Rodion Raskolnikov

CCP Threatens That the U.S. Is Heading Toward ‘Destruction’

The Left Keeps Supporting Truly Evil People

Are We to Judge the Morality of Historical Figures by Modern Standards?

Biden's Last Efforts to Complicate and Make Our Lives Miserable

UnitedHealth CEO Assassination Raises Questions About Consumer Outrage Over Health Insurance

Around the Interwebz

#RIP. Michael Cole Dies: ‘Mod Squad’ Star & ‘General Hospital’ Actor Was 84

Alexa, buy me a Beemer. Amazon starts selling Hyundai cars, more brands next year

Pizza Hut Taiwan Knows It’s Making Italians Angry

Advertisement

Trump Broke Him/Her/They/Them/Zher

I know we have become numb to this stuff but the president-elect is mocking and demeaning both our neighbor and ally to the north, and its leader.



If Biden said something like this, even in jest, it would be a news story/controversy for days, weeks even. But not with Trump. https://t.co/u92dMtHC0t — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 10, 2024

Bee Me

Trump Tells Trudeau He Won't Annex Canada If They Admit Their Bacon Is Just Ham https://t.co/Kefa9Bl8ON pic.twitter.com/QQN8qI9aZ1 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 10, 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Al Lazar (Man in a Hotel Room) https://t.co/ky6SFbPK5O pic.twitter.com/qvTxZJiLEE — Elaine de Kooning (@edekooning) November 29, 2024

Kabana Comedy/Tunes