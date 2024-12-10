Family of Beloved Reality TV Star Shares Troubling Health Update

The family of beloved "Duck Dynasty" patriarch Phil Robertson has announced that the 78-year-old is not doing too well at the moment. On last week's episode of the podcast, "Unashamed with the Robertson Family," his son Jase Robertson said that Phil had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease as well as an unknown blood disease.

"Phil’s not doing well. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems," Jase said about his father, adding, "And he has early stages of Alzheimer’s. So, if you put those things together, he’s just not doing well. ...We’ve got a team of doctors, and then we have another set of doctors who are looking at all the tests, and they’re all in agreement that there’s no curing what he has."

Phil's granddaughter, Sadie Robertson Huff, also spoke out on her Instagram account about his health, stating that seeing the news in public made it "even more real":

Since making the announcement, the Robertsons have received an outpouring of prayers and support from both fans and prominent people, like former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal and Samaritan’s Purse CEO Franklin Graham.

Would you join me in praying for Phil Robertson, his wife Miss Kay, and their family? Phil is having serious health issues. I’ve appreciated Phil’s bold faith in Jesus Christ and the way he points to God’s Word.

https://t.co/wBvXgw7Nl6 — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 8, 2024

Robertson and his family have a reputation for not shying away from their Christian faith, even when it might land them in trouble with certain segments of the population. In 2013, A&E attempted to suspend him from his own show for paraphrasing a Bible verse about sinful behavior and stating that he felt adultery, homosexual behavior, and bestiality were all sins during an interview with GQ magazine.

Despite his statements, Robertson said he doesn't judge others, and he has even been candid about his own sordid past, which involved a lot of fighting and drinking and a period of separation from his family. "My life was spiraling out of control in a hurry," he said in an interview on "The 700 Club." When he became a Christian, things changed. Robertson gave up drinking and began building his duck call business, which led to his family's wildly successful reality TV show.

"Duck Dynasty" aired on A&E from 2012 until 2017, and it followed the lives of Phil, his brother Si, his wife Miss Kay, three of his sons, Jase, Willie, and Jep, and their families. Its popularity led to numerous spin-offs, and throughout the 2010s, "Duck Dynasty" merchandise was practically everywhere.

According to the Christian Post, Robertson said his mission today is to "try to make amends, and go forth and tell people about Jesus and what he's done for us on the cross. I've repented, and I'm trying to get my generation to do the same thing."

Despite his current health issues, Jase said that his father hopes to return to the family's podcast at some point, though he admits he's a little skeptical that Phil can pull it off. "I’m like, 'Well Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was,'" he said.

My thoughts and prayers are with Phil and the Robertson family and everyone who is suffering from debilitating health problems like Alzheimer's disease.