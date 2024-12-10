Republicans Have to Learn How to Stop Being Pansies When They Have the Majority

Anyone who has voted Republican in more than one election quickly becomes familiar with feeling exasperated. GOP politicians have a history of not handling success well. I can't be precise about how long this has been the case, but this past spring marked my 40th anniversary as a Republican/conservative activist and it's been that way in all that time.

Every once in a while a Republican politician will act like he or she won an election — Ronald Reagan, Newt Gingrich, and President-elect Donald Trump come immediately to mind — but it doesn't happen often enough.

It is both mind-blowing and disheartening to see how the GOP behaves when it has a majority in Congress. Rather than take advantage of what they know is a temporary situation, congressional Republicans often act apologetic for having been popular with the voters. They behave as if they are unworthy of being in charge of things.

Instead of legislating, they showboat. Republicans are very good at grandstanding, holding hearings, and giving press conferences to make it seem as if they're responding to their constituents but never really doing anything. Beltway Republicans gravitate towards comfort and seem to have an almost sexual fetish for the status quo.

Yeah, that's got to stop.

All of us on this side of the aisle breathed a huge sigh of relief when Trump won the election because we knew what the stakes were for the continued functioning of the United States of America. The mere fact that he is heading back to the Oval Office has staved off the disaster for now. The existential threat from the increasingly radical and clinically insane Democratic Party still exists, however.

For at least a couple of years, those posing the threat aren't going to have as many votes in Congress and the Republicans on Capitol Hill simply cannot afford to fritter away this opportunity with internecine squabbling and backstabbing.

This is from something that my good friend Kurt Schlichter wrote at Townhall a few days ago:

Republican senators must do their utmost to get President Trump’s nominees and program passed. But they’re not going to if they’re not afraid of the consequences of failing to do so. Instead, they’re going to focus on the short-term attention of the regime media for being mavericks and rebels. We don’t need mavericks or rebels. We need reliable conservative votes to get Trump’s agenda through. So, we have to show them the consequences of these stupid games. We have to award them stupid prizes. We have to pick some Republican senator up for election in 2026 to make an example of.

As Schlichter mentions earlier in the column, this is something we've all been working on since the Tea Party years. It definitely involves playing the long game. Here in Arizona, we got rid of Jeff Flake after one squish term as John McCain's "Mini Me," and haven't seen another Republican in that seat since. Still, it's necessary. If the GOP allows the Romneyesque invertebrates to linger, the party will be complicit in the demise of the Republic.

What happened here in Arizona was a bit of an anomaly. The state was just morphing from red to purple when Flake was ousted. The problem of keeping the seat in Republican hands was compounded by the fact that the Arizona GOP is a clown car in desperate need of an oil change and has no bench.

Some of the problem squishes hail from more reliably red states and would most likely be succeeded by another Republican, hopefully, one with a backbone and intestinal fortitude.

Schlichter's point about "mavericks and rebels" is one I've been making for years. The most untrustworthy Republicans in Congress pathetically seek favor with the enemy of the people mainstream media. They're not only traitors to their party in the most important moments, they're also too stupid to understand that they are useful idiots. Here's something I wrote in a recent Morning Briefing:

Trump is going to need to do a lot of leaning on Republicans in both the House and Senate while he's got the majority for the next couple of years. There's too much at stake for the untrustworthy usual suspects to get the attention whore itch and grandstand — especially Graham. If Graham, Ernst and any other Republicans are being difficult right now, it would be a great time for the president-elect to start establishing the New Trump Order.

The New Trump Order is an idea I've been sticking with since I wrote it that morning. Trump and his closest allies in Congress need to impress upon Joni Ernst, Lindsey Graham, and John Thune that this is the leaner, meaner Donald Trump GOP. And I do mean "meaner" here — the collegiality that the Senate is known for needs to be flushed down the toilet like a bad drug that's killing an addict.

The Constitution of the United States received a stay of execution on Nov. 5, 2024. The real tragedy in having that reversed would be seeing the people who were supposed to be its rescuers sell it out for a few pats on the head from The New York Times.

Stop worrying about being liked by people who will always hate you. You won, Republicans. Grow up and act like it for once.