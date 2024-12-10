You Won't Believe Why Tim Walz Was 'Surprised' at the GOP's November Landslide

November’s election results surprised a lot of people. Even the most enthusiastic and confident conservatives didn’t expect the red wave that came with a second term for Donald Trump, the once and future president.

One of those whom Trump’s reelection caught off guard was Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.). Either he legitimately expected that he and Kamala Harris would win last month, or he’s in denial. Whatever the case may be, Walz gave his first post-election interview to an ABC affiliate in St. Paul, Minn.

“It felt like at the rallies, at the things I was going to, the shops I was going in, that the momentum was going our way, and it obviously wasn’t,” Walz told KSTP-TV’s Tom Hauser, as the Washington Examiner reported. “So, yeah, I was a little surprised.”

It’s easy to argue that Walz’s surprise is due at least in part to the fact that Democrats stay within their bubbles far too often. Friendly interviews, failure to associate with anyone who doesn’t fall in line with left-wing values, and a blind belief that only leftists are virtuous and right make for surprise when a leftist finds out that people who disagree with him exist.

One can excuse Walz for sounding like a typical cosseted leftist for his surprise that the American electorate didn’t welcome him and Harris with open arms, but the reason he thinks the ticket lost is downright laughable. You might want to sit down for this if you aren’t already.

“I really, I thought we had a positive message, and I thought the country was ready for that,” he told Hauser. No, seriously — that’s what he thinks.

Tampon Tim Walz 'Surprised' that he and Kamala lost



"I thought we had a positive message"



What 'positive' message?!? pic.twitter.com/0b2L63VBt6 — MAGA Resource (@MAGAResource) December 6, 2024

The narrative throughout so much of the short-lived Harris-Walz campaign was that it was a campaign of “joy.” Every bit of that “joy” was contrived, from Harris cackling and rambling like a nervous low-level local government official to Walz alternating between prancing onstage like James Corden and lumbering around like Chris Farley. When anyone challenged either candidate’s leftism, things got nasty and belied the manufactured “joy.”

Maybe Tim Walz thinks he is a show girl? What's up with the leg kicks? Freak! pic.twitter.com/Irv2bgIGny — Johnny Midnight ⚡️ (@its_The_Dr) October 31, 2024

Kamala’s teleprompter goes out and she completely melts. Starts laughing uncontrollably and rambling for 40 seconds.



Just incredible. This is a woman who has clearly never read a speech before she gives it. Epic laziness, and she wants to be president. pic.twitter.com/ZQx2NPZsCV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 4, 2024

Tim Walz's bizarre entrance makes perfect sense when you add "It's Raining Men" as his walk out music.



You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/HJMFQUU3ub — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 21, 2024

Look beyond what Harris, Walz, and the Democrats’ media lapdogs tried to frame as a “positive message” laden with “joy,” and you’ll see exactly why Trump was the clear choice for an impressive number of American voters.

What’s positive about “shout your abortion”? How is taking parents out of the equation when it comes to caring for their troubled children positive? Where is the positivity in otherizing those who don’t walk in lockstep with left-wing policies? How can anyone mistake calling an opponent a “threat to democracy” for something positive?

“Neither Walz nor his running mate provided positive messages on the campaign trail, and there certainly wasn’t any esoteric or innovative messaging for which the country needed to be ready,” writes the Washington Examiner’s Christopher Tremoglie. “Their idea of unity was predicated on forcing everyone to agree with their ideals and values. At the core of their platform was hatred and division. Their concept of positivity is vilifying their political opponents. They feared diversity of thoughts, were against ideological equity, and opposed the inclusion of differing political ideas.”

Contrast it with the optimistic, aspirational message that Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance shared on the campaign trail. They didn’t need to create “joy” or contrive excitement; the everyday Americans who attended the rallies provided all of the qualities that the Harris-Walz campaign so desperately sought to capture.

Enthusiasm for Trump and the GOP even showed up on college campuses.





Bless his heart. Walz desperately wants to think that the problem isn’t him and his party. Let Dems keep believing that, and they’ll lose for years to come.

