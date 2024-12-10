Disgusting: Swatting Call Involving Marjorie Taylor Greene's Home Ends in Fatal Tragedy

"Since being elected to Congress, I have been swatted at least nine times—deliberate attempts to provoke a deadly police response through false and highly exaggerated threats," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) posted on X on Monday. Unfortunately, the most recent swatting incident at MTG's home in Rome, Ga., resulted in the death of an innocent victim.

On Monday morning, Rodney Bailey, the city's assistant police chief, discovered an email that stated that a bomb had been placed in the congresswoman's mailbox. An officer was sent to MTG's home, and, according to a statement released by the Rome Police Department, Bailey "informed the commander of the Rome/Floyd Bomb Squad of the situation. The squad mobilized and dispatched operators to respond, non-emergency, to the Bomb Squad Headquarters."

Rome Police Sergeant and bomb squad member David Metroka was driving his personal truck en route to the squad's headquarters. Sadly, 66-year-old Tammie Pickelsimer pulled out in front of him from a parking lot, and the two vehicles collided. Pickelsimer was taken to a local hospital, but unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries. Metroka was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

MTG took to X to thank the Rome Police Department, and she included a video of the bomb squad doing its work near what is presumably her mailbox.

The Rome Police Department's Assistant Chief of Police received an email containing a bomb threat directed towards me.



Upon learning about the death of Pickelsimer, MTG also posted that she was "heartsick" and offered her prayers to the woman's family. "These violent political threats have fatal consequences. It’s an undue strain on our law enforcement who must treat them seriously. The officer was responding to protect my life. And now, a woman has lost her life because of this despicable act," she said, adding, "The perpetrator of this crime has committed murder in our small community of Rome, Georgia." <span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

I’m heartsick right now. I was just informed that an innocent woman died today in an auto accident involving a member of the Rome Police bomb squad who was responding to the threat at my home.



The Rome Police Department also announced that it will hold the individuals responsible for the bomb threat accountable "for setting this tragic chain of events into motion."

"In collaboration with Congresswoman Greene’s office, the Rome Police Department is working with federal authorities to ensure the perpetrator is apprehended and brought to justice," it said in its statement.

According to MTG, "The source of the email has been traced to a Russian IP address. Due to the international nature and severity of this threat, my office is collaborating closely with local and federal law enforcement, including the FBI, to ensure the perpetrator is brought to justice."

As for the email itself, the subject line read "For Palestine," and the body described how the sender made a pipe bomb that they claimed they hid inside the mailbox at her home address. "It is set to go off sometime this weekend but it would also explode the next time anybody opens the mailbox. Even if Marjorie does not open the mailbox herself I'm still satisfied with the prospect of some pig cops losing their lives or being injured," it read. The email ended with the words "VIVA VIVA PALESTINA."