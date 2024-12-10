WATCH: Scott Jennings Exposes the Left’s Inability to Distinguish Good From Bad

Matt Margolis | 11:28 AM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

CNN’s Scott Jennings delivered a scathing critique of the American left during a recent panel Monday evening, cutting through progressive talking points with sharp observations about leftists' inability to differentiate between good and bad people. The discussion centered on Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran who intervened on a New York subway to stop Jordan Neely, who was threatening passengers on the train. While many see Penny as a hero, the left has vilified him, adding yet another layer of political polarization to the case.

CNN anchor Audie Cornish framed the discussion by asking Jennings to explain why some lawmakers are celebrating Penny as a hero. 

She asked, “When I hear lawmakers hailing Penny as a hero, as a good Samaritan, really being promoted, can you help me understand the thinking? We started at the top of the show talking about the killer of the UnitedHealthcare CEO being hailed in similar terms.” 

Jennings didn’t hold back and channeled his inner Karl Rove to explain that the left’s moral compass is hopelessly broken. He remarked, “If you’re on the American left tonight, here’s my chart. The good guys today — Daniel Penny. The bad guys — Luigi Mangione.”

The two situations couldn’t be more different. While Cornish implied that there’s no real distinction between hailing Daniel Penny as a hero and Luigi Mangione receiving similar praise, the comparison falls apart under scrutiny. Penny acted to protect subway passengers from a threatening individual, stepping in when others were at risk. In contrast, Mangione coldly executed a man on the street who posed no danger to anyone. Trying to equate these actions is both misleading and absurd.

But Cornish pressed further, demanding to know which victims qualify as good or bad. Jennings maintained his focus, stating that people on the left “can’t seem to tell the difference between the good guys and the bad guys.” Despite repeated interruptions, he underscored that the progressive narrative often flips reality on its head, elevating criminals while demonizing those who take decisive action to protect others.

Cornish then shifted to the question of whether Penny deserves the Congressional Gold Medal, which Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) is looking to make happen. Jennings doubled down on his support for Penny, saying, “I think he ought to get a medal. I think they ought to build a statue to this guy in New York City.”

Solomon Jones, a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer, predictably injected race into the conversation, arguing that racial bias shapes outcomes in cases like Penny’s. 

He claimed, “Race plays a role in this, right? Statistics show that when people kill people who are white, they tend to get harsher sentences, especially if they’re people of color.” Jennings quickly dismantled this narrative, pointing to the case of Jordan Williams, a black man who killed another individual on a New York subway in self-defense. Jennings highlighted that the grand jury dismissed Williams’ case entirely, exposing the flaws in Jones’ race-based argument.

The contrast between Jennings’ clarity and the left’s obsession with identity politics couldn’t have been starker. Democrats don't see right and wrong; they see race, and that informs how they see everything.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

