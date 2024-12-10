A Million Degrees of Separation: You Won't Believe How Rachel Maddow Connected Luigi Mangione to Trump

Remember when Donald Trump held a big rally at Madison Square Garden, and liberals were so beside themselves that the only criticism they could come up with was that Nazis also had a rally in Madison Square Garden back in 1939, so Trump is literally Hitler? Well, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow may have topped that asinine comparison with a new one, and let's just say that when MSNBC goes under, the liberal host will have no trouble at all finding a new career as a roller coaster designer. I've never seen someone take so many twists and turns to get to a point.

By now, we know that a 26-year-old from Maryland — Luigi Mangione — has been charged with the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO and father of two Brian Thompson. And over the last 24 hours, the media has done its best to piece together the details of Mangione's life to determine what motivated him to shoot a man in cold blood.

While there's a lot of information out there, one source of it was Mangione's Goodreads profile. (If you're unfamiliar with Goodreads, it's essentially a social media site for book lovers that allows you to keep track of the books you read or want to read and share your thoughts and opinions.) On the site, Mangione left a positive review of Ted Kaczynski's 1995 book "The Unabomber Manifesto," which is also known as "Industrial Society and Its Future." In it, he praised Kaczynski as a "political revolutionary." On a Reddit thread, Mangione said Kaczynski "had the balls to recognize that peaceful protest has gotten us absolutely nowhere" and that "‘Violence never solved anything’ is a statement uttered by cowards and predators."

"The fact that he's a professed Unabomber fan is unsettling," Maddow said on her show on Tuesday, adding. "I might venture that it's even more unsettling that Donald Trump's reported choice to run the ATF is also a self-professed fan of the Unabomber." Maddow adds to her statement on Mangione. You can watch it for yourself if you don't believe me:

Um, what?

First of all, just to be clear, Trump hasn't actually picked anyone to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), though there have been reports that he met with venture capitalist Blake Masters last week.

Second of all, unless I'm missing something, Masters never said he was a "fan" of the Unabomber. While appearing on the "Subversive" podcast a few years ago, the host asked him who he thought was a "subversive thinker...that's underrated." Masters responded by saying Kaczynski. Masters was running for the Senate at the time, and Democrats, of course, took this out of context. Masters goes on to say that Kaczynski is a terrorist and a terrible person and "this is not an endorsement." While it probably was a stupid thing to say while you're on the campaign trail — and Masters even admits that during the podcast — anyone with any critical thinking skills can listen to the entire few minutes and understand that he is not supporting any type of violence.

But regardless of anything Masters says, thinks, or does about Kaczynski or anyone else — I'm not here to defend him, and if he does end up being Trump's nominee for the ATF, he'll be vetted heavily, and I'm sure that podcast interview will come up — this proves that Maddow was so desperate to find a way to connect Mangione to Trump that she had to dig deep. And the best she could do was a 2022 podcast by a guy who, at the time, was running for the Senate, and who Trump may or may not tap for a position in his administration?

Let's see, they caught Mangione while he was eating hash browns at a McDonald's. Has Maddow ever eaten at McDonald's? If so, that's unsettling. Could she be a big Unabomber fan, too? I mean, they both have dark hair! See how absurd it all is?

The Trump Derangement Syndrome is strong in this one. I guess Maddow assumes that if she mentions Trump and an alleged murderer in the same sentence, people will...make some kind of connection? And even if they did, the man won the election fair and square and can never run for president again, so what does she think will happen if she says mean things about him on TV? No wonder MSNBC is hemorrhaging viewers. They treat them like Pavlov's dogs.