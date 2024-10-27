Tim Walz Calls Trump Madison Square Garden Attendees Nazis

As we here at PJ Media have been noting, Democrats in their desperation these last two weeks have resurrected the undead horse that is "TRUMP IS HITLER!" once again to receive another beating into nothingness.

And Kamala's self-proclaimed knucklehead sidekick Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn.) publicly called Trump's supporters currently wrapping around Madison Square Garden for his speech, you guessed it, Nazis.

Okay, not directly, but it is what he was going for when he said the following:

Donald Trump has descended into madness over the last few weeks, and I think some of you do not miss on this, go to your Google on this, Donald Trump's got this big rally going at Madison Square Garden. There is a direct parallel to a big rally that happened in the mid 1930's at Madison Square Garden, and do not think that he does not know for one second exactly what he is doing.

Tim Walz just suggested Trump supporters are Nazis because Trump is holding a rally in Madison Square Garden.



Their closing pitch is “Trump is HitIer.” Deranged and unhinged. pic.twitter.com/Sa573KbCeF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 27, 2024

For those of you thinking Walz was continuing to be a knucklehead by intending to say "Nuremberg" instead of MSG, he is actually referring to a February 20, 1939 rally held by the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi organization, in the same arena.

Way to insult thousands of your fellow citizens by calling them Nazis, Walz.

Then again, as mentioned above, the Democrats are so desperate they are reverting back to the "Trump is Hitler" narrative more directly since nothing else is working.

For Our VIPs: Will the Democrats Learn That It's Time to Retire the Hitler Rhetoric?

Everything else, whether it was the four indictments (well, four and a half if you count Jack Smith's newer indictment since his special prosecution appointment was ruled unconstitutional), being ruled guilty on 34 phony felony charges or fined almost a half-billion dollars for non-existent crimes, two assassination attempts, calling Trump's running mate Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) weird, or the recent attempts to make Trump look like Biden, has only boosted his popularity, and everybody is tuning out of the hysteria now.

On top of that, as we have also been covering, Kamala Harris's campaign is a trainwreck, with what few interviews she has given making her continually look like a cackling, bloviating question dodger when she is not doing cringeworthy photo ops or looking utterly deranged shrieking about Trump.

That's not even including the equally cringe comedy coming from Tim Walz, whether it be his Elmer Fudd-esque behavior during his debate with Vance or any attempt to make him look manly so that the same men the Harris campaign and Democrats at large have been demonizing will vote for her (also, remember when he was the one who accused Elon Musk of "prancing around like a dipsh!t?")

So who is Walz to accuse Trump of descending into madness?

If we did not have to worry about election fraud, this would be one of the funniest and most blatantly one-sided presidential campaigns in American history (okay, it is still one of the funniest and it really does look like Trump has the advantage, but you know what I mean).