The Morning Briefing: My, What a Difference a Musk Makes

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kelembra insisted that her Ayahuasca "journeys" convinced her that there was high purpose in her desire to create nothing but velvet paintings of Ted Bundy.

As we hurtle towards what we hope will be the final days of this election cycle that seems to have been going on for a decade, I frequently contrast this election with 2020, searching for any differences that might bring hope. It's a little weird; I tend to try an black out anything from that annus horribilis.

Obviously, having the fog of the pandemic tyranny out of the equation is hugely positive. For conservatives, however, I think that the biggest plus in this election is the wholly unexpected emergence of Elon Musk as a full-on champion of free speech and conservative Americans.

I'm a space travel freak, so I was already a Musk fan before he bought Twitter and rebranded it as the social media gentlemen's club X.

Twitter was an online gathering place for grassroots conservative activists back in the early Tea Party days. I co-founded the Los Angeles Tea Party in 2009 with three other people I had never met before. I did know two of them on Twitter, which was where we planned the whole thing. Most of the good friends I have from those days are people I first met on Twitter.

Conservative activists were big fans of Twitter. I spent a couple of years traveling the country and teaching budding Tea Party activists how to use Twitter and Facebook as tools for the movement. We were basically Twitter evangelists.

Then Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg turned on us.

Twitter and Facebook spent all of the 2020 election treating conservative activists and conservative media like enemy combatants. We all remember how it went, especially those of us who were affected financially.

Zuckerberg recently expressed his regrets about that but, as I wrote last month, it was far too little and way too late.

Dorsey left Twitter in 2021, but his progressive minions remained in place. They had to be deposed, which Musk did in late 2022.

Put mildly, Musk's takeover of Twitter triggered a lot of lefties. Last December, I wrote that he was making all the right enemies.

Musk's devotion to free speech strikes terror into the hearts of leftists all over the world. They've been trying to ruin him the past couple of years. My friend Stephen Green explained how the Biden administration is hampering SpaceX because they don't like Musk's politics. Yesterday at Townhall, my colleague Sarah Arnold described a leftist group's desire to "kill" X.

Musk's support of Donald Trump really has the poor dears in a tizzy, and it's fun to watch.

Our sister site Twitchy covered Tim Walz's recent spaz-out about Musk, which Politico had gone full fangirl over. Walz was mocking Musk for jumping around onstage with Trump, "skipping like dips**t." Yes, that would be the same Tim Walz who regularly hops all over stages like a toddler who's about to overflow his diaper.

There would be a lot to like about Musk even if he were on the sidelines for this one. Mr. Green's latest VIP column is a brilliant deep dive into what he calls "The Interlocking Genius of Elon Musk" in his headline. I cannot recommend it enough.

If the Republic is pulled back from the brink by a Trump victory in the election, Elon Musk will have played no small part in it. Yes, the money he's thrown at the election is a huge deal.

It's Musk's devotion to free speech that will be the real game-changer though. He's allowed those of us who toil on the conservative side of media to once again use Twitter/X as the digital town square and marketing tool that made us love it in the first place. There is also a lot of value in conservatives who feel isolated and despondent being able to find out that there are a lot more people like them out there.

Musk has been relentless in pointing out that the First Amendment is, in fact, on the ballot this year because — as my HotAir colleague David Strom points out — Kamala Harris wants to kill it.

Republicans may not have all of the tech billionaires on their side. Having the biggest one is a heck of a start, though.

