Chris Cuomo Throws Some Serious Shade at Kamala Harris

I honestly don't know what to make of Chris Cuomo. While he was at CNN, he acted like it was his job to take down Donald Trump. After he got fired and got his new gig at NewsNation, he's like a different guy.

Cuomo also has his own podcast now, called “The Chris Cuomo Project.” And this week, he made some interesting comments about Kamala Harris. Clearly, Cuomo didn't get the memo that he's supposed to be praising Harris like she's the best thing ever, because he's not drinking the Kamala Kool-Aid. Has he been red-pilled? No. But he’s definitely changed.

This week, he offered a blistering critique of Harris and the political landscape that has blindly embraced her. He challenged the glowing praise Kamala has received, stating outright, “Kamala Harris is not a godsend. Alright? You people didn’t even like her six months ago. Now all of a sudden, she’s black female Jesus, the way Obama was black Jesus.”

Cuomo is making the same point many of us have been making for months now — Kamala’s sudden rise in popularity is more about political convenience than genuine support, and he doesn’t think the hype holds up to scrutiny. Cuomo also drew a deeper comparison between Kamala and Barack Obama, noting how unfair it is to lump them together just because of their “firsts.”

“And let me tell you something, he had a lot more going for him than Kamala Harris does, and not just as firsts go, but his type of campaigning, his type of persuasion, his charisma, okay? He was imbued with things that she is not, and I don't mean that as a criticism, it's just a point of comparison.”

He’s not wrong. Heck, even now, Harris's campaign has enlisted Obama to help her in the final weeks because she doesn’t have the star power or political prowess to do it on her own.

Another major issue Cuomo highlighted was the way Harris got into her current position. “Her process f—d her also,” Cuomo bluntly put it. He noted that there is an underlying belief that she didn’t earn her spot, which is true. After all, Harris didn’t even make it to the first round of primaries when she ran for president in 2020. While Cuomo concedes that some criticism may be unfair, he still thinks the skepticism surrounding her rise to power is justified.

In a race that pits Kamala against Donald Trump, Cuomo makes it clear that he’s not buying the idea of shielding her from criticism just because Trump is the alternative. “Look, this idea of don’t say anything bad about her because Trump, I don’t buy that.” He stresses the importance of a “relative assessment” and acknowledges that both candidates have their negatives. He may think Trump has more, but Trump undeniably has a far more passionate following.

Cuomo’s final point was perhaps the most stinging: if this race is so close, maybe it’s not because half of the country is filled with bigots, but because there’s more going on than Harris’s supporters want to admit. “Maybe you’re not as right about everything as you think you are. Maybe you should be a little bit more open to the people that you disagree with. Maybe they’re not all racists.”

Chris Cuomo: “Harris is not a godsend, alright? You people didn’t even like her six months ago. Now, all of a sudden, she’s black female Jesus, the way Obama was black Jesus. And let me tell you something: he had a lot more going for him than Kamala Harris does.”@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/vhlC26smr6 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) October 22, 2024

It’s a brutal assessment from Cuomo, and one that the political left needs to hear. He realizes that Kamala isn’t the savior her supporters paint her to be, and ignoring her flaws is gonna bite the Democrats in their posteriors.