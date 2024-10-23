Someone's Pitching a Bogus 'October Surprise' Story to End Trump's Campaign

With the momentum benefiting Donald Trump in the final weeks of the campaign, the sign of desperation from the Democrats has reached a fever pitch, and the left has now entered a phase where bogus anti-Trump stories are starting to flood the news. A couple of bogus stories have already been published, and more are on the way. Sources are pushing one story in particular, waiting for someone gullible enough to run with it.

On Saturday night, Mark Halperin, discussing the recent Atlantic hit piece, which has already been debunked, revealed that he has been pitched a story that, if true, would "end his campaign."

"These last two weeks are gonna be filled with things like this, and I can tell you without going into detail that I've been pitched a story about Donald Trump now for about a week that, if true, would end his campaign," he said. "And, there's all sorts of things like that flying around. I'm not the only one who's been pitched it."

Does @MarkHalperin have a story that could end Donald Trump's campaign? Halperin reported that Joe Biden would drop out of the race 3 days before the announcement. The man has sources.

Halperin later clarified that he doesn't believe that the story is true.

"The point I was making is there's all sorts of things being floated out there," he said. "I know of one story that's been pitched to a major newspaper and to me — and, for all I know, to many others — that I don't believe is true. But if it's true, as I said yesterday, it would end Donald Trump's campaign."

Related: Nate Silver Reveals What His Gut Says About the Election

"If those were true, it would end his campaign," he reiterated. "What we're seeing in the final days is a point I was making [which] is actors who want a certain outcome are on social media and in pitches to reporters. And in the case of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg writing himself, are trying to affect the end of the race because they're so desperate to try to ... pull a Comey."

"I'm not pursuing the story," he continued. "I don't think it's true. People in Mar-a-Lago, calm down. All I'm saying is there are people out there pitching stuff."

NEW: Mark Halperin clarifies himself after he went viral for stating he had been pitched a story that would “end Trump’s campaign.”



Halperin says the comment was made to warn people of “actors” who are trying to influence the election.



Halperin added that he isn’t pursuing the… pic.twitter.com/9QZ7T7w20C — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 23, 2024

Tom Bevan of RealClearPolitics says someone pitched him the same story.

I've been pitched the same story. Does not seem remotely credible, but don't be surprised if you see something in the New York Times next week.

https://t.co/1pdWXMPdGJ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) October 23, 2024

It’s clear what’s going on here. Democrats are panicking over the possibility of losing, and they’re resorting to smearing Trump with fabricated stories. They're pushing these baseless narratives in hopes of sinking his campaign.

The takeaway? Be ready for some outlandish, unbelievable story to surface soon — one that the anti-Trump left will cling to, no matter how absurd. We’ve seen this playbook before; supposedly reputable outlets run with some of the most ridiculous, desperate stories, all in a bid to take down Trump.