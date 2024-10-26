New Kamala Ad Makes Trump Out to Be Biden (Meanwhile, the Real Biden Is Still At It)

Is Donald Trump losing his cognitive faculties? Either that, or the Democrats are retreating ever farther into their castle of fantasies, distortions and lies as the campaign enters its final stage.

Offering vivid proof that his cognitive faculties are intact, Donald Trump just went three hours with Joe Rogan, demonstrating the authenticity that leftists do not understand is one of the keys to his appeal to voters. In an era of tightly controlled, heavily scripted, and thoroughly artificial candidates, Americans have grown accustomed to seeing hypocrisy and disingenuousness from those who hold political power or want to do so. But Trump is different.

For all his bluster and braggadocio, Trump comes across as genuine and unaffected, a regular guy in a field of fake, phonies, psychopaths and corruptocrats. He dares to speak off the cuff, and isn’t afraid to pay the price for “gaffes” that the media may hype up afterward. And while he has never exactly been Daniel Webster, at 78 he is as articulate and coherent as he has ever been, and clearly has the mental acuity and stamina to handle the job of president of the United States.

In response to all this, on Saturday the Harris camp released a parody video depicting Trump in the grip of dementia. Apparently they’re suffering from the false impression that their own candidate’s cognitive abilities are something to run on. In any case, the ad is a fake commercial for “Mar-A-Lago Senior Living, a state-of-the-art senior facility located on the coast of Florida.”

Sound familiar? It should. The “Mar-A-Lago Senior Living” is a direct ripoff of a Jan. 2024 parody, “White House Senior Living,” that mocked Old Joe Biden’s manifest cognitive decline. Even the logos of the two fictional assisted living facilities are nearly identical, as if the Harris apparatchiks who came up with the new ad wanted viewers to recall the earlier ad and come to the conclusion that Trump was now losing it as Biden so obviously was over the last four years.

The other possibility is that the leftist ideologues who are trying to get Harris into the White House are so utterly bereft of wit, imagination and humor that they can’t come up with any way to zing Trump on their own, and have to purloin jabs at other people and repurpose them.

Either way, following on the heels of Trump’s Rogan appearance, this is not a good look. And it looks even more pathetic in light of the fact that Old Joe Biden himself is still ostensibly the president of the United States, and is still shuffling around out there saying things that make people scratch their heads.

On Friday, Old Joe made an appearance at the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona, where he began with his usual faux-humble opener: “I’m Joe Biden. I’m Jill Biden’s husband.” Then, oddly addressing Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs as “Gov,” Biden continued: “Gov, thank you for that introduction and to the Gila Indian River Community — the — Gila — yeah, Gila — nothing wrong with me — Gila River Indian Community for welcoming me today.” Yeah, nothing wrong with him. He’s as sharp and articulate as ever.

Biden went on to greet one of the state’s senators: “Thank you to Sen. Mark Kelly, a great friend — who also was married to an incredible woman who was my friend.” Biden appears to have had former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) in mind, as Kelly is indeed married to her. Biden’s statement that he “was” married to her, however, suggested that either Giffords is dead (she isn’t) or that the couple is divorced (they aren’t).

WhiteHouse.gov, in its usual role of following behind the circus elephant with a dustpan and broom, presents Biden’s statement as “Thank you to Senator Mark Kelly, a great friend, who also is married to an incredible woman who is my friend.” That certainly does solve the problem, but it’s a lie. The video is quite clear: Biden says “was married.” Old Joe was having another sundown moment at the Gila River Indian Community, and everyone could see it.

So the Harris campaign is hitting Trump for cognitive decline just as Trump sat for a grueling three-hour interview that Harris herself refused to do. The Harris campaign is also hitting Trump for cognitive decline while Old Joe is still out there giving us fresh examples of his own decline every time he speaks.

The Harris campaign’s “Mar-A-Lago Senior Living” ad only reminds us yet again: the Democrats are the party of dishonesty and delusion. They’re the party that demands we accept the idea that men can become women. They are the party that thinks that increased taxes will change the weather and bring prosperity at the same time. Old Joe Biden, Kamala Harris just insisted, is “capable in every way.” Sure. Tell it to the Gila, yeah, Gila, nothing wrong with him, Gila River Indian Community, or to the “late” Gabby Giffords.