The Morning Briefing: Kamala Harris Fatigue Is Finally Breaking Through Some Dems' Denial

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

The vast majority of the Democrats' public post mortem analyses of Kamala Harris's failure are still chock full of cluelessness. As I've written a few times, Democrats aren't very practiced at self-reflection, so most of them won't ever get what went wrong. In the end, they will retreat to the comfort of their leftist bigotry, blaming the racism and sexism of the knuckle-dragging hordes for Madame Veep's electoral faceplant.

There does seem to be a little lifting of the fog for a few people on the Left, however. I suspect that's because Donald Trump's victory was decisive. More experienced Dem operatives were bound to at least want to figure some things out.

This is something I wrote two days after the election:

Kamala Harris has been buoyed by delusion throughout her Modified Basement campaign, so I wasn't expecting her to have had any epiphanies about her resounding defeat. She's about to find out that she doesn't figure in the Democrats' future plans when her current gig ends.

To move on from Harris they're going to have to stop freaking out about Trump first. Or at least pump the brakes a little on the freak-out. Sarah wrote yesterday about the early signs of that happening:

There are more, but you get the idea. The woman who gave all of her supporters' money to Beyonce, Oprah, and Al Sharpton is begging for more. Several Democrats have expressed their distaste. James Zogby, who is running for the position of Democratic National Committee vice chair, told Politico it's not a "good look" and doesn't send a "good message." No kidding. It sounds like it's time for the Harris campaign to go gentle into that good night. And once it does, it will require a "full autopsy," Democratic strategist and consultant James Carville told the Post.

Carville has been ripping the Harris campaign to shreds almost since the race was called for Trump. Fortunately for the Republicans, the young data geniuses in the Democratic Party don't pay much attention to crochety political veterans like Carville, whose only claim to fame is having shepherded two presidential campaigns to victory. Harris's reputation will take a bigger hit from increased scrutiny from DNC members, though.

Over at Townhall, my friend Matt Vespa writes about another Dem operative who got it right quickly:

Democratic strategist Lindy Li doesn’t care if she never works in politics again. The operative has gone on a media tour, where she has excoriated her colleagues over the failed 2024 Kamala Harris campaign. She risks never working in Democratic politics again, but she likely couldn’t care less. She cannot keep her mouth shut regarding the unmitigated disaster this year and told NewsNation’s Natasha Zouves what we had an inkling of post-Joe Biden’s 2024 ouster: The party brain trust didn’t want Kamala Harris. Specifically, Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi didn’t want her.

That's the thing — the Democrats have never liked Kamala Harris very much. As I wrote time and again for almost a year, they had no choice but to go with her if Joe Biden were removed from the ticket. The Democrats have been all-in on Diversity First for too long to kick the first female Black vice president aside no matter who in the party wanted her out of the way — even the first Black president.

This is where it gets delicious. The Dems saddled themselves with an unlikable candidate to run against a man who broke them all mentally and emotionally eight years ago. Once Harris was the anointee, they had to spend the next three-and-a-half months pretending they liked her. They dispatched their flying monkeys in the mainstream media to create a Kamala Harris out of whole cloth to sustain them.

That must have been exhausting.

The signs of cracking from that exhaustion will increase in the coming months. Their Trump Derangement Syndrome will hasten their Kamala Harris Fatigue, prompting them to let her know that, whatever role she is going to play in the future of the Democratic Party, it will be from the curb to which they've kicked her.

Everything Isn't Awful

Wasn't this an '80s movie?

kitty can even hear what you're gonna say tomorrow pic.twitter.com/gREjoPzNwb — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 2, 2024

Black Friday: Pure Americana or Cultural Cancer?

Why Are Some Dems Blasting Biden’s Pardon?

Delusional #Resistance Heroines Literally Believe They’re Jason Bourne-Tier Operatives

Joe Biden Is Finished in the Democratic Party

GOLD. MONDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay

